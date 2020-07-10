TULSA
Adams, Nancy J., 89, administrative assistant, died Friday, July 10. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Campbell, Willis Jesse, 59, manufacturing engineer, died Tuesday, July 7. Visitation 6-7 p.m. Sunday and rosary 7 p.m. Sunday, both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home; and funeral Mass 1 p.m. Monday, Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church.
Dixon, George K., 86, Yamaha Corp. of America district manager and Air Force veteran, died Thursday, July 9. Services pending. Mowery, Owasso.
Frakes, Leon M., 92. OMAK Rodeo Co. rodeo contractor, died Wednesday, July 8. Services pending. Mowery, Owasso.
Hargis, Betty Jane, 92, Christian Crusade co-founder, died Thursday, July 9. Services pending. Bixby Funeral Service, Bixby.
Wright, Mary Alice, 98, beautician and American building maintenance supervisor, died Tuesday, July 7. Graveside service 11 a.m. Saturday, Crown Hill Cemetery. Jack’s.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Catoosa
Pinedo, Miles, 77, Curacao Coca-Cola company owner, died Friday, July 10. Graveside service 1:30 p.m. Monday, Memorial Park Cemetery, Tulsa. Fitzgerald Ivy, Tulsa.
Hominy
Dunlap, Jason Michael, 29, hydrogeologist, died Thursday, July 9. Visitations Saturday and Sunday, Mike and Cindy Dunlap residence. Services pending. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.
Sapulpa
Wise, Bertha Alice (Thomas), 85, homemaker, died Wednesday, July 8. Visitation 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday and service 9 a.m. Monday, both at Mark Griffith Westwood Funeral Home, Tulsa.
