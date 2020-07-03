Editor's Note

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Bartlesville

Gonzalez, Ramiro Tinajero, 78, veteran, died Friday, July 3. Memorial service 2 p.m. Friday, July 10, St. James Catholic Church. Arnold Moore & Neekamp.

Broken Arrow

Mitchell, Cecil, 89, independent oil producer, died Friday, July 3. Visitation 5:30-7 p.m. Monday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service, Tulsa, and graveside service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Haskell Cemetery, Haskell.

