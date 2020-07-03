STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bartlesville
Gonzalez, Ramiro Tinajero, 78, veteran, died Friday, July 3. Memorial service 2 p.m. Friday, July 10, St. James Catholic Church. Arnold Moore & Neekamp.
Broken Arrow
Mitchell, Cecil, 89, independent oil producer, died Friday, July 3. Visitation 5:30-7 p.m. Monday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service, Tulsa, and graveside service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Haskell Cemetery, Haskell.
