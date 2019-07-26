TULSA
Englund, Dean B., 80, Army Corps of Engineers civil engineer and Oklahoma National Guard veteran, died Thursday, July 25. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Grant, Robert E., 89, Whiteside-Grant Realty Co. owner, died Wednesday, July 24. Rosary 7 p.m. Tuesday and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 31, both at Christ the King Church. Fitzgerald Ivy.
Letters, Elizabeth “Betty,” 96, Public Service Company of Oklahoma control clerk, died Thursday, July 25. Services pending. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Moore, David “Punk” Sr., 72, teacher and coach, died Wednesday, July 24. Visitation 3-6 p.m. Sunday, Reed-Culver Funeral Home, Tahlequah, and service 2 p.m. Monday, Tahlequah United Methodist Church, Tahlequah.
Self, Bruce, 69, A.S.I. construction supervisor, died Wednesday, July 24. Memorial service 10 a.m. Saturday, Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel.
Coweta
Reynolds, Larry Wayne, 49, Yocham Trucking truck driver, died Tuesday, July 23, in Oklahoma City. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Sunday, Brown Family Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Monday, Coweta Assembly of God.
Locust Grove
Hicks, Shelby, 87, rancher and Army veteran, died Thursday, July 25. Services pending. Locust Grove Funeral Home.
Okmulgee
Ryan, Alisa, 53, nursing home administrator, died Monday, July 15. Memorial service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service Chapel.
Owasso
Patton, Christopher Brett “Chris,” 50, computer analyst, died Tuesday, July 23. Services pending. Mowery.
Sapulpa
Bell, June M., 95, homemaker, died Wednesday, July 24. Visitation 1-6 p.m. Sunday and service 2 p.m. Monday, both at Chapman-Black Funeral Home, Cleveland, Okla.
