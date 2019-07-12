TULSA
Conatzer, Jessie B., 86, public accountant, died Wednesday, July 10. Service 10 a.m. Monday, Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.
Gilbert, Don, 83, Gilbert Audiology owner, died Thursday, July 11. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Glover, Thomas Jefferson, 83, diesel mechanic and Army Airborne veteran, died Wednesday, July 10. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, and memorial service 1 p.m. Thursday, July 25, both at Mark Griffith Westwood Funeral Home.
Laylin, David, 71, retired industrial worker and Army veteran, died Thursday, July 11. Services pending. Moore’s Eastlawn.
Slack, Jack, 86, data processing manager and Marine Corps veteran, died Tuesday, July 9. Visitation 3-5 p.m. Sunday and service 12:30 p.m. Monday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Stegall, Ben Sr., 79, Securitas Security Services security guard, died Tuesday, July 9. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Craig, Terry Lee, 76, construction company owner, died Wednesday, July 10. Services pending. Mowery, Owasso.
Woods, Oliver, 87, oil and gas maintenance technician, died Thursday, July 11. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday and service 1 p.m. Tuesday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.
Houston
McCarty, David Robert, 32, tire salesman, died Friday, July 5. Memorial service 5 p.m. Monday, Trinity Baptist Church, Tulsa. Mark Griffith Westwood, Tulsa.
Kiefer
Tinker, Nedra Dean, 75, homemaker, died Thursday, July 11. Visitation 1-8 p.m. Sunday and service 11 a.m. Monday, both at Brumley Mills Funeral Home, McAlester.
