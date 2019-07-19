TULSA
Barker, Russell, 54, S&R Compression supervisor, died Wednesday, July 17. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday, Moore’s Eastlawn Funeral Home, and service 1 p.m. Tuesday, Parkview Baptist Church.
Dalton, Leon, 90, shipping and receiving manager and Army veteran, died Thursday, July 18. Visitation noon-8 p.m. Sunday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow. No services planned.
Eldred, Charles Richard, 81, chemical engineer, died Monday, July 8. Celebration of life 1 p.m. Saturday, July 27, The Bridge Church, Bixby. Schaudt’s.
Freeman, Francis H. “Frank,” 80, research librarian and Air Force veteran, died Wednesday, July 17, in Greensboro, N.C. Services pending. Forbis & Dick Guilford, Greensboro, N.C.
Lee, Tommy Edgar, 89, Oklahoma Natural Gas pipeline analyst, died Wednesday, July 17. Service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Moore’s Rosewood Funeral Home Chapel, and graveside service 1 p.m. Tuesday, Magnolia Memorial Gardens, Bristow.
Norton, Melvin A., 85, retired Williams Brothers Engineering electrical draftsman and Army veteran, formerly of Tulsa, died Thursday, July 18, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, and celebration of life 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Will Rogers United Methodist Church.
Olinger, Gwen, 88, homemaker, died Tuesday, July 16. Memorial service 2 p.m. Monday, Boston Avenue United Methodist Church Rose Chapel. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.
Wells, Gaines A. Jr., 85, Fram and Purolator Inc. filter salesman, died Friday, July 19. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Wynn, Jack, 93, journeyman electrician and Army Air Corps veteran, died Thursday, July 18. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Claremore
Wilcox, Claud “Michael,” 70, Southwest Airlines customer service representative and retired from the Navy, died Wednesday, July 17. Celebration of life 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday, 9825 E. Palm Tree Road. Mark Griffith Westwood, Tulsa.
Owasso
Moberly, Joseph A. “Joe,” 55, American Airlines mechanic and Air Force veteran, died Tuesday, July 16. Services pending. Mowery.
Reed, George E., 67, gas compression engineer, died Thursday, July 18. Services pending. Fitzgerald Ivy, Tulsa.
Pawhuska
Wilson, W. Robert “Bob,” 84, attorney, died Friday, July 19. Memorial service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Presbyterian Disciples Church. Kendrick McCartney Johnson.
Sand Springs
McCorkle, Tracy Lynn, 58, funeral insurance agent, died Thursday, July 18. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Monday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and service 1 p.m. Tuesday, Olivet Baptist Church, Tulsa.
