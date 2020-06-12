TULSA
Calvert, LaVern Rex, 96, Sunoco Refinery senior technician and Marine Corps veteran, died Thursday, June 11. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Freeman, John D. Jr., 83, draftsman and veteran, died Friday, June 5. Service livestreamed at 11 a.m. Friday, June 19, on Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service Facebook page.
Geltz, Lettie Lee, 83, hearing aid sales representative, died Thursday, June 11. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Humphrey, Rosemary, 78, homemaker, died Thursday, June 11. Viewing noon-8 p.m. Sunday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, and service 11 a.m. Monday, Church of the Madelene.
Paulk, Michael, 71, oil and gas company president, died Friday, June 12. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Redfearn, Geraldine L. “Jerry” (Manning), 89, retired bookkeeper and Southern Hills Country Club tennis shop employee, died Tuesday, June 9. Visitation 2-7 p.m. Sunday, Mark Griffith Westwood Funeral Home, and graveside service 11 a.m. Monday, Blue Springs Cemetery, Gideon.
Simons, Mary E., 86, medical records clerk, died Friday, June 12. Services pending. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Smith, Percy, 85, physician, died Sunday, June 7. Visitation 1-4 p.m. Sunday, June 14, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, and memorial service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Asbury United Methodist Church.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Harper, Jessie Wyoma, 83, homemaker, died Wednesday, June 10, in Greenville, Texas. Visitation 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Brown Family Funeral Home, Coweta, and service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Shahan Free Will Baptist Church, Coweta.
Cleveland, Okla.
Jimison, David, 74, oil and gas instrument mechanic and Navy veteran, died Tuesday, June 9. Services pending. Chapman-Black.
