TULSA
Baughn, Barbara, 77, teacher, died Thursday, June 18. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Monday, Stone Canyon Church of Christ, Owasso.
Dauben, Melonnie Bea, 79, retired teacher, died Thursday, June 11. Service 10 a.m. Monday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service Chapel.
Holland, Curtis D, 56, Bixby Public Schools custodian, died Sunday, June 7. Services pending. Jack’s.
Kelly, William Mack, 96, bail bondsman, died Thursday, June 18. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday and service 10 a.m. Tuesday, both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home.
Paul, Mary Rose (Gaylor), 89, retired postal clerk, died Wednesday, June 17. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Sunday, June 28, Mark Griffith Westwood Funeral Home. Private family services.
Sheffield, Martha L., 68, Moody’s Jewelry office manager, died Thursday, June 18. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bixby
Johnson, Connie, 70, retired bookkeeper, died Wednesday, June 17. Services pending. Bixby Funeral Service.
Broken Arrow
Higgins, Joe, 87, building inspector, died Wednesday, June 17. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and service 2 p.m. Monday, Northside Christian Church.
Williamson, Dorinda Lee, 59, homemaker, died Wednesday, June 17. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Sand Springs
Clabough, Helen M., 72, homemaker, died Monday, June 15. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Tuesday and service 10 a.m. Wednesday, both at Dillon Funeral Service.
Hill, Sue Ann, 84, homemaker, died Tuesday, June 16. Service 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 23, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Home Chapel.
Messer, Louis Gene, 71, retired from Fibercast and Vietnam War Army veteran, died Wednesday, June 17. Service 2 p.m. Saturday, First Free Will Baptist Church, Bristow. Hutchins-Maples Matherly, Bristow.
Rolinski, Susan Euphemia (Griffin), 79, retired from Army Corps of Engineers Tulsa District and Army veteran, died Wednesday, June 17. Rosary 5 p.m. Monday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, and funeral Mass 2 p.m. Tuesday, St. Patrick Catholic Church.
