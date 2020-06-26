TULSA
Botello, Rodrigo, 84, dry cleaning worker, died Thursday, June 25. Rosary 6 p.m. Sunday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home Chapel. Private family services.
Roberts, Ellen Kathleen, 73, retired University of Oklahoma Schusterman Center HIPAA manager, died Wednesday, June 24. Graveside service 11 a.m. Monday, Calvary Cemetery. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Hominy
Beaver, Loretta, 94, antique dealer, died Wednesday, June 24. Visitation 1-6 p.m. Sunday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home, Cleveland, Okla., and service 2 p.m. Monday, A.J. Powell Memorial Cemetery.
Inola
Stone, Shirley, 81, Crosby-McKissick human resources representative, died Wednesday, June 24. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday, MMS-Payne Funeral Home, and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Monday, St. Cecilia Catholic Church, Claremore.
Sand Springs
Rand, Roberta Fern, 83, homemaker, died Thursday, June 25. Private family services, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service.
