TULSA
Dees, Lee, 80, homemaker, died Wednesday, June 3. Viewing 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday and service 10 a.m. Monday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.
Hill, Rita Louise, 62, died Saturday, May 30. No services planned. Moore’s Memory.
Lomax, David L., 91, district personnel manager, died Thursday, June 4. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Prince, David, 74, retired from Gulf Oil and Army veteran, died Thursday, June 4. No services planned. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Theurer, Mark R., 68, Swim Clean Pool Service owner, died Thursday, June 4. Service 10 a.m. Thursday, June 11, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home Chapel.
Way, Ryan D., 36, oil and gas analyst, died Tuesday, June 2. Private family services. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.
Wright, Barbara, 80, counselor, died Wednesday, June 3. Visitation 3-5 p.m. Sunday, June 14, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and memorial service 2 p.m. Monday, June 15, Floral Haven Rose Chapel.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bixby
Gerlach, Irmgard, 95, retired from Bixby Public Schools, died Friday, May 8. Memorial gathering 1 p.m. Sunday, RiverCrest Chapel and Event Center. Bixby Funeral Service.
Okmulgee
Simmons, Richard, 75, mainframe technician, died Wednesday, June 3. Graveside service 11 a.m. Monday, Okmulgee Cemetery. McClendon-Winters.
Sand Springs
Hardesty, John, 93, retired warehouse supervisor, died Thursday, June 4. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck.
Skiatook
Parrish, Larry E., 80, retired BizJet aviation engine inspector and Army veteran, died Wednesday, April 22. Memorial service 10 a.m. Monday, Riveted Church. Collinsville Dolton, Collinsville.
Turley
McKenzie, Louise, 87, Ball Janitor Service custodian, died Wednesday, June 3. Services pending. Mowery, Owasso.
