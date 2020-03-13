TULSA
Childers, Charles F. “Shoes,” 92, Tulsa Fire Department captain, McDonnell Douglas security officer and Marine Corps veteran, died Wednesday, March 11. Service 10 a.m. Monday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home Chapel.
Dibble, Richard “Dick,” 75, oil salesman, died Thursday, March 12. Memorial service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home Chapel.
Simmons, Leslie, 75, Bison Electric president, died Wednesday, March 11. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Vanderburg, Robert Vance, 89, former Lee’s Bicycle Shop owner, died Thursday, March 12. Graveside service 2 p.m. Monday, Chicota Presbyterian Cemetery, Chicota, Texas. Fry-Gibbs, Paris, Texas.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Dunn, Gene, 81, retired American Waste Control vice president and Army veteran, died Wednesday, March 11. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and memorial service 1 p.m. Monday, Broken Arrow Church of Christ.
Claremore
Moses, Eva, 61, quality control manager, died Thursday, March 12. Memorial service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Asbury United Methodist Church Mason Chapel, Tulsa. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.
Jenks
Fox, Gary, 71, construction superintendent and Army veteran, died Tuesday, March 10. Memorial service 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, Schaudt’s Funeral Service, Glenpool.
Zickefoose, Robert L., 78, Southwestern Bell cable splicer and Air Force veteran, died Thursday, March 12. Memorial service 2 p.m. Monday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home Chapel, Tulsa.
Owasso
Linder, Robert Bruce “Bob,” 60, retired Owasso Public Schools science teacher, died Monday, March 9. Visitation 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Mowery Funeral Service, and service 11 a.m. Monday, March 16, First Church.
Tumleson, George Allen, 87, Tulsa Fire Department captain and Army veteran, died Wednesday, March 11. Services pending. Mowery.
Porum
Buttery, Delbert “Deb,” 75, submerged arc welder, formerly of Broken Arrow, died Wednesday, March 11. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday and service 1 p.m. Tuesday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Sallisaw
Balmain, Owen H., 76, retired from Southwestern Bell and Air Force veteran, died Wednesday, March 11. Visitation 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Forever Memories Funeral Service, and service 2 p.m. Monday, First Baptist Church.
