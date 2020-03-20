TULSA
Evans, Arthur, 78, Locke Supply electrician and Oklahoma National Guard veteran, died Friday, March 20. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Morgan, Nancy, 84, Webster High School cafeteria manager, died Thursday, March 19. Visitation 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Heath-Griffith Funeral Home, and service 2 p.m. Monday, Trinity Baptist Church.
Perigo, Jenelle, 93, homemaker, died Thursday, March 19. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Preston, Carol, 75, receptionist, died Wednesday, March 18. Services pending. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bixby
Johnson, Michael David, 67, stationary engineer, died Wednesday, March 18, in Tulsa. Viewing 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Bixby Funeral Service.
Perry, Ga.
Roseboom, LaVonne, 89, secretary, died Wednesday, March 18. Service 2 p.m. Monday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service Chapel, Okmulgee.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.