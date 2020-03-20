Editor's Note

TULSA

Evans, Arthur, 78, Locke Supply electrician and Oklahoma National Guard veteran, died Friday, March 20. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

Morgan, Nancy, 84, Webster High School cafeteria manager, died Thursday, March 19. Visitation 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Heath-Griffith Funeral Home, and service 2 p.m. Monday, Trinity Baptist Church.

Perigo, Jenelle, 93, homemaker, died Thursday, March 19. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

Preston, Carol, 75, receptionist, died Wednesday, March 18. Services pending. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Bixby

Johnson, Michael David, 67, stationary engineer, died Wednesday, March 18, in Tulsa. Viewing 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Bixby Funeral Service.

Perry, Ga.

Roseboom, LaVonne, 89, secretary, died Wednesday, March 18. Service 2 p.m. Monday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service Chapel, Okmulgee.

