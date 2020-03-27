Editor's Note

TULSA

Fallgatter, Wayne Scott, 97, chemist, died Thursday, March 26. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

Garrison, Sharon Joyce (Eidson), 78, retired key punch operator, died Thursday, March 26. Services pending. Mark Griffith Westwood.

Hardesty, Robert, 84, electrician, died Wednesday, March 25. Private family services pending. Schaudt’s.

Hughes, Freida, 85, died Thursday, March 26. Services pending. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.

LeMaster, Doris L., 88, retired medical office manager, died Thursday, March 26. Viewing 10 a.m.-8p.m. Monday, Ninde Brookside Funeral Home. Private services.

Orinovsky, Tracey, 73, car salesman, died Monday, March 23. Private family services pending. Schaudt’s.

Vinson, Bill, 80, retired Rockwell quality control worker, died Friday, March 27. Viewing noon-5 p.m. Sunday, Moore’s Eastlawn Funeral Home. Private family services.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Ballwin, Mo.

Vokoun, Barbara June, age unavailable, formerly of Tulsa, died Thursday, March 26. Memorial Mass pending. Schrader Funeral Home, Ballwin, Mo.

Claremore

Brasher, Bill, 80, retired Terra Nitrogen maintenance supervisor, died Thursday, March 26. Visitation 3-6 p.m. Sunday, MMS-Payne Funeral Home, and graveside service 10 a.m. Monday, Wofford Cemetery, Catoosa.

Cleveland, Okla.

Hooper, Bobby, 84, retired from C.E. Natco, died Wednesday, March 25. Private family services. Chapman-Black.

Sparks, Alene, 93, died Thursday, March 26. Services pending. Chapman-Black.

Henryetta

Robinson, Euna, 89, resale store owner, died Sunday, March 22. Visitation noon-2 p.m. Saturday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home, Cleveland, Okla.

Owasso

Kee, Gracie Marie, 77, Oklahoma Natural Gas customer service representative, died Thursday, March 26. Services pending. Mowery.

Shadrick, Virginia May, 85, Owasso Public Schools food services worker, died Friday, March 27. Services pending. Mowery.

Sand Springs

Hanna, Teresa “Teri,” 66, steel worker, died Sunday, March 22. Services pending. Traditions, Kellyville.

Toney, Richard “Ricky,” 45, Tulsa Air Gas accountant, died Tuesday, March 24. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home.

Talala

Dikeman, Diane, 67, wedding coordinator, died Monday, March 23. Visitation 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Mowery Funeral Service, Owasso.

