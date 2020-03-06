TULSA
Duvall, Andy L., 85, Southwest General Insurance Agency owner and Army veteran, died Thursday, March 5. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
Mayfield, Robert Curry Jr., 67, Goodwill Industries worker, died Thursday, March 5. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood.
McDonnell, Kenneth, 73, mechanical engineer, died Tuesday, March 3. Memorial Mass 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, Floral Haven Funeral Home Rose Chapel, Broken Arrow.
Todd, Evelyn Elisabeth, 102, homemaker, died Thursday, March 5. Services pending. Moore’s Memory.
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Beaver, Junior, 87, Action Roofing owner and Army veteran, died Thursday, March 5. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Sunday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and memorial service 11 a.m. Monday, Cedar Ridge Christian Church.
Copley, Ross, 86, engineer and Army veteran, died Thursday, March 5. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Wednesday, First United Methodist Church.
Claremore
Rambo, Lloyd F. “Pete,” 87, died Saturday, Feb. 29. Memorial service 2 p.m. Monday, DeLozier Funeral Service Chapel, Chelsea.
Pawhuska
McCabe, William Grant, 96, McCabe Well Service owner and Army veteran, died Wednesday, March 4. Visitation 1-6 p.m. Sunday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home, Cleveland, Okla., and service 2 p.m. Monday, First Christian Church, Cleveland.
Ponca City
Selvey, Esther, 97, homemaker, died Wednesday, March 4. Visitation 1-6 p.m. Sunday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home, Cleveland, Okla.; service 2 p.m. Monday, Western Heights Baptist Church, Cleveland; and graveside service 3 p.m. Monday, Resthaven Cemetery.
