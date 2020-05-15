TULSA
Bath, Faye Dean, 93, children’s boutique proprietor, formerly of Tulsa, died Thursday, May 14, in Springdale, Ark. Graveside service 1 p.m. Sunday, Bristow City Cemetery, Bristow. Moore’s Southlawn.
Faucett, Rita Stott, 84, retired licensed practical nurse, died Thursday, May 14. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Bixby Funeral Service, Bixby, and graveside service 1 p.m. Monday, Tahlequah City Cemetery, Tahlequah.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Whitesell, Barbara Lee, 72, homemaker, died Thursday, May 14. Private family services. Schaudt’s, Tulsa.
Catoosa
Davis, Louise, 85, Catoosa concession manager and bus driver, died Thursday, May 14. Services pending. Rice, Claremore.
Owasso
Carlson, Helen, 83, elementary teacher, died Thursday, May 14. Services pending. Mowery.
Seay, Mary, 96, licensed practical nurse, died Wednesday, May 13. Services pending. Mowery.
Pawhuska
Smith, Eva C., 84, former Bowring School secretary, died Wednesday, May 13. Private family services. Kendrick McCartney Johnson.
Sand Springs
Lawson, Gerald Edward, 81, rancher, died Wednesday, May 13. Visitation 1-5 pm. Sunday, Dillon Funeral Service, and graveside service 2 p.m. Monday, Woodland Memorial Park.
Sapulpa
Copeland, Hollis Jr., 74, homebuilder and Army veteran, died Friday, May 15. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.
Thomas-Tilley, Ada Bell, 90, hand painting glass production worker, died Friday, May 15. Visitation 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Green Hill Funeral Home, and graveside service 2 p.m. Monday, Green Hill Memorial Gardens.
