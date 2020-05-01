TULSA
Adkins, David Harold, 79, maintenance supervisor, died Wednesday, April 29. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Armiger, Denise, 64, retired Special Service Systems Inc. general manager, died Sunday, April 26. Private family services. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.
Babb, Marguerite, 90, Jenks Journal editor, died Tuesday, April 28. Viewing 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow. Private family services.
Davis, Tommy Joe Michael, 59, electrician, died Wednesday, April 29. Private family services. Moore’s Eastlawn.
Griffiths, Steven, 67, computer programmer, died Wednesday, April 29. Celebration of life pending. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Okmulgee
Baker, Marcelle, 98, homemaker, died Wednesday, April 29. No services planned. Schaudt’s.
Skiatook
Cornelius, Steven, 8, student, died Wednesday, April 29. Visitations noon-7 p.m. Saturday and 1-6 p.m. Sunday, Peters-Stumpff Funeral Home. Service streamed Monday at youtu.be/lDor6_qQ2nk.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.