TULSA

Adkins, David Harold, 79, maintenance supervisor, died Wednesday, April 29. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

Armiger, Denise, 64, retired Special Service Systems Inc. general manager, died Sunday, April 26. Private family services. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.

Babb, Marguerite, 90, Jenks Journal editor, died Tuesday, April 28. Viewing 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow. Private family services.

Davis, Tommy Joe Michael, 59, electrician, died Wednesday, April 29. Private family services. Moore’s Eastlawn.

Griffiths, Steven, 67, computer programmer, died Wednesday, April 29. Celebration of life pending. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Okmulgee

Baker, Marcelle, 98, homemaker, died Wednesday, April 29. No services planned. Schaudt’s.

Skiatook

Cornelius, Steven, 8, student, died Wednesday, April 29. Visitations noon-7 p.m. Saturday and 1-6 p.m. Sunday, Peters-Stumpff Funeral Home. Service streamed Monday at youtu.be/lDor6_qQ2nk.

