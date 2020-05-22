TULSA
Mansfield, John E., 69, financial planner, died Saturday, May 16. Memorial service 11 a.m. Friday, June 12, Abiding Harvest United Methodist Church, Broken Arrow. Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.
Murray, Nancy Ann, 82, bookkeeper, died Monday, May 11. Private family service. Schaudt’s.
Phillips, Mary Lou, 92, homemaker, died Thursday, May 21. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Monday and service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.
Rosburg, Roger, 87, computer salesman and Army veteran, died Wednesday, May 20. Services pending. Butler-Stumpff.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bartlesville
McAnally, Robert “Bob” Lawrence, 94, real estate developer and Navy veteran, died Thursday, May 21. Services pending. Mowery Funeral Service, Owasso.
Bixby
Moore, Tessie, 89, retired accountant and New World Environmental CFO, died Friday, May 22. Services pending. Bixby Funeral Service.
Broken Arrow
Kiss, Michael, 65, information technology director for state of Oklahoma, died Tuesday, May 19. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Monday and rosary 7 p.m. Monday, Hayhurst Funeral Home. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Tuesday, St. Benedict Catholic Church.
Catoosa
English, James A., 90, retired American Airlines mechanic, died Friday, May 22. Services pending. Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel, Tulsa.
Haskell
Stevens, Violet Anna, 93, homemaker, died Monday, May 18. Visitation 2-6 p.m. Sunday and service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Brown Family Funeral Home, Coweta.
Owasso
Crawford, Linda Sue, 63, Walmart cashier, died Thursday, May 21. Services pending. Mowery Funeral Service, Owasso.
Sand Springs
Combs, Larry Noble, 83, Air Force veteran, died Thursday, May 21. Visitation 2-8 p.m. Saturday and 1-6 p.m. Sunday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service. Service 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.