TULSA

Mansfield, John E., 69, financial planner, died Saturday, May 16. Memorial service 11 a.m. Friday, June 12, Abiding Harvest United Methodist Church, Broken Arrow. Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.

Murray, Nancy Ann, 82, bookkeeper, died Monday, May 11. Private family service. Schaudt’s.

Phillips, Mary Lou, 92, homemaker, died Thursday, May 21. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Monday and service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.

Rosburg, Roger, 87, computer salesman and Army veteran, died Wednesday, May 20. Services pending. Butler-Stumpff.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Bartlesville

McAnally, Robert “Bob” Lawrence, 94, real estate developer and Navy veteran, died Thursday, May 21. Services pending. Mowery Funeral Service, Owasso.

Bixby

Moore, Tessie, 89, retired accountant and New World Environmental CFO, died Friday, May 22. Services pending. Bixby Funeral Service.

Broken Arrow

Kiss, Michael, 65, information technology director for state of Oklahoma, died Tuesday, May 19. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Monday and rosary 7 p.m. Monday, Hayhurst Funeral Home. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Tuesday, St. Benedict Catholic Church.

Catoosa

English, James A., 90, retired American Airlines mechanic, died Friday, May 22. Services pending. Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel, Tulsa.

Haskell

Stevens, Violet Anna, 93, homemaker, died Monday, May 18. Visitation 2-6 p.m. Sunday and service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Brown Family Funeral Home, Coweta.

Owasso

Crawford, Linda Sue, 63, Walmart cashier, died Thursday, May 21. Services pending. Mowery Funeral Service, Owasso.

Sand Springs

Combs, Larry Noble, 83, Air Force veteran, died Thursday, May 21. Visitation 2-8 p.m. Saturday and 1-6 p.m. Sunday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service. Service 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service.

