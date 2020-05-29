Editor's Note

TULSA

Constantine, Barbara Ann, 76, credit card business coordinator, died Thursday, May 28. Memorial service 2 p.m. Monday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home Chapel.

Davis, Margaret Nancy (Thomason) “Maggie,” 93, retired Dillard’s credit department employee, died Thursday, May 28. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Thursday, June 4, Mark Griffith Westwood Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Friday, Red Fork Baptist Church.

Johnson, Janice B., 87, interior designer, died Thursday, May 28. Private family services. Moore’s Rosewood.

Strow, Joe Thomas, 84, retired Air National Guard base commander and Air Force veteran, died Sunday, May 24. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

Tuttle, Joan H., 98, homemaker, died Thursday, May 28. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Roy, Jess Lee, 82, veteran, died Wednesday, May 27. Private family services. Floral Haven.

Inola

Hawthorne, D.E. “Doc,” 97, oral surgeon and Air Force veteran, died Thursday, May 28. Services pending, Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.

