TULSA
Brandt, Dolores Fitzgerald, 89, artist, died Thursday, May 7. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Harjo, Sandra Kay (Alexander), 51, Osage Casino cook, died Thursday, May 7. Services pending. Mark Griffith Westwood.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Big Canoe, Ga.
Burton, Betty, 88, died Wednesday, May 6. Services pending. Dillon, Sand Springs.
Bixby
Borucki, Carolyn, 76, seamstress, died Thursday, May 7. Services pending. Bixby Funeral Service.
Owasso
Walkabout, John, 89, American Airlines security worker, died Thursday, May 7. Service will be webcast at 10 a.m. Monday at moorefuneral.com. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.
Sperry
Ruby, Clarence Towner Jr., 77, Tulsa Parks Department customer service representative and Army veteran, died Wednesday, May 6. Services pending. Moore’s Memory.
