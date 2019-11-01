TULSA
Allen, Barbara B., 71, University of Tulsa personnel director, died Wednesday, Oct. 30. Rosary 7 p.m. Tuesday and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, both at Church of St. Mary. Fitzgerald Ivy.
Bergen, Joyce, 77, educator, died Wednesday, Oct. 30. Service 10 a.m. Monday, Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel. Moore’s Southlawn.
Carnes, Gary D., 86, petroleum company senior right-of-way agent and Army veteran, died Thursday, Oct. 31. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
De Zeeuw, Clifford Eugene, 83, accountant, died Tuesday, Oct. 29. Memorial service 11 a.m. Monday, St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church, Broken Arrow. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage.
Economos, Andrew, 94, retired truck driver, died Friday, Nov. 1. Private family services. Moore’s Eastlawn.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Afton
Cline, Ethelda A., 91, died Thursday, Oct. 31. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Monday, Nichols-Stephens Funeral Service, Grove; service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Lake Center Baptist Church, Monkey Island; and graveside service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Memorial Park Cemetery, Tulsa.
Bixby
Campbell, William Thomas “Tom,” 85, entrepreneur and Army veteran, died Thursday, Oct. 31. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service, Tulsa, and service 10 a.m. Tuesday, The Assembly, Broken Arrow.
Broken Arrow
Lollman, Karel A., 80, Landmark Business Systems chief executive officer, died Tuesday, Oct. 29. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Sunday and service 11 a.m. Monday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.
Copan
Thomas, Harriett Arline (Bellmyer), 90, died Thursday, Oct. 31. Service 2 p.m. Monday, Copan United Methodist Church. Potts, Caney, Kan.
Coweta
Loyd-Chandler, Doshie, 87, retired English professor, died Thursday, Oct. 31. Services pending. Brown.
Okmulgee
Endres, Evelyn Faye, 83, counter clerk, died Thursday, Oct. 31. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday, McClendon-Winters Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m Tuesday, Liberty Baptist Church, Morris.
Owasso
Tyler, Buford J. “Tim” Jr., 72, aerospace manager, FAA consultant and Army veteran, died Wednesday, Oct. 16. Services pending. Mowery.
Sand Springs
Mabry, Kimberly Jo, 55, medical clerk, died Tuesday, Oct. 29. Visitation funeral home 1-6 p.m. Sunday and service 2 p.m. Monday, both at Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service.
