TULSA
Cloukia, Rebecca Lynn, 71, software trainer, died Thursday, Nov. 7. Services pending. Mark Griffith Westwood.
Copeland, Eunice, 86, teacher, died Thursday, Nov. 7. Memorial service 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow.
Elias, Dana Mary, 52, homemaker, died Monday, Nov. 4. Services pending. Bixby Funeral Service, Bixby.
Enyart, Robert “Bob,” 67, retired truck driver and Air Force veteran, died Wednesday, Nov. 6. Service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Moore’s Eastlawn Funeral Home Chapel.
George, Karla Gayle, 63, homemaker, died Wednesday, Nov. 6. Services pending. Mark Griffith Westwood.
Matson, Geordie, 62, BancFirst senior vice president, died Tuesday, Nov. 5. Memorial service 2 p.m. Wednesday, First Presbyterian Church. Schaudt's.
Pearson, Donald Jennings, 92, landscape architect and World War II Navy veteran, died Thursday, Nov. 7. Celebration of life 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Pearson residence.
Rigsby, James Paul, 85, aircraft mechanic and Army veteran, died Thursday, Nov. 7. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service, and service 10 a.m. Monday, Calvary Temple Assembly of God.
Schechtman, Gilbert, 88, English professor., formerly of Tulsa, died Friday, Nov. 8, in Boca Raton, Fla. Services pending. Fitzgerald Ivy.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Forrester, K.O., 96, American Airlines mechanic and Army veteran, died Tuesday, Nov. 5. Visitation 1-2 p.m. Monday and service 2 p.m. Monday, both at Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel, Tulsa. Hayhurst.
Catoosa
Teague, Joe W., 87, American Airlines manager and Air Force veteran, died Wednesday, Nov. 6. Service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow.
Mounds
Madrid, Mulci, 45, massage therapist, died Tuesday, Nov. 5. Memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service Chapel, Glenpool.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.