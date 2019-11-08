Editor's Note

TULSA

Cloukia, Rebecca Lynn, 71, software trainer, died Thursday, Nov. 7. Services pending. Mark Griffith Westwood.

Copeland, Eunice, 86, teacher, died Thursday, Nov. 7. Memorial service 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow.

Elias, Dana Mary, 52, homemaker, died Monday, Nov. 4. Services pending. Bixby Funeral Service, Bixby.

Enyart, Robert “Bob,” 67, retired truck driver and Air Force veteran, died Wednesday, Nov. 6. Service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Moore’s Eastlawn Funeral Home Chapel.

George, Karla Gayle, 63, homemaker, died Wednesday, Nov. 6. Services pending. Mark Griffith Westwood.

Matson, Geordie, 62, BancFirst senior vice president, died Tuesday, Nov. 5. Memorial service 2 p.m. Wednesday, First Presbyterian Church. Schaudt's.

Pearson, Donald Jennings, 92, landscape architect and World War II Navy veteran, died Thursday, Nov. 7. Celebration of life 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Pearson residence.

Rigsby, James Paul, 85, aircraft mechanic and Army veteran, died Thursday, Nov. 7. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service, and service 10 a.m. Monday, Calvary Temple Assembly of God.

Schechtman, Gilbert, 88, English professor., formerly of Tulsa, died Friday, Nov. 8, in Boca Raton, Fla. Services pending. Fitzgerald Ivy.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Forrester, K.O., 96, American Airlines mechanic and Army veteran, died Tuesday, Nov. 5. Visitation 1-2 p.m. Monday and service 2 p.m. Monday, both at Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel, Tulsa. Hayhurst.

Catoosa

Teague, Joe W., 87, American Airlines manager and Air Force veteran, died Wednesday, Nov. 6. Service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow.

Mounds

Madrid, Mulci, 45, massage therapist, died Tuesday, Nov. 5. Memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service Chapel, Glenpool.

