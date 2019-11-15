Editor's Note

TULSA

Herron, Jacque, 83, homemaker, died Thursday, Nov. 14. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

Nutting, Stephen Alanso II, 79, retired welder and Air National Guard veteran, died Friday, Nov. 15. Visitation noon-6 p.m. Sunday and service 10 a.m. Tuesday, both at Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home.

Rhees, William Michael “Mike,” 45, groundskeeper, died Friday, Nov. 15. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Haskell

Gray, Daniel Alvis Jr., 74, supervisor, died Thursday, Nov. 14. Service 1 p.m Saturday, First Baptist Church, and graveside service 4 p.m. Saturday, Vaught Cemetery, Webbers Falls. Integrity, Henryetta.

Sand Springs

Wilson, Robert Olen, 76, Dutch’s Pawn Shop owner, died Thursday, Nov. 14. Visitation 2-5 p.m. Sunday and service 2 p.m. Monday, both at Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Home.

