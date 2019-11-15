TULSA
Herron, Jacque, 83, homemaker, died Thursday, Nov. 14. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Nutting, Stephen Alanso II, 79, retired welder and Air National Guard veteran, died Friday, Nov. 15. Visitation noon-6 p.m. Sunday and service 10 a.m. Tuesday, both at Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home.
Rhees, William Michael “Mike,” 45, groundskeeper, died Friday, Nov. 15. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Haskell
Gray, Daniel Alvis Jr., 74, supervisor, died Thursday, Nov. 14. Service 1 p.m Saturday, First Baptist Church, and graveside service 4 p.m. Saturday, Vaught Cemetery, Webbers Falls. Integrity, Henryetta.
Sand Springs
Wilson, Robert Olen, 76, Dutch’s Pawn Shop owner, died Thursday, Nov. 14. Visitation 2-5 p.m. Sunday and service 2 p.m. Monday, both at Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Home.
