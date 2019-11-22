TULSA
Lewis, Carroll Ann, 82, homemaker, died Thursday, Nov. 21. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Monday and service 2 p.m. Tuesday, both at Schaudt’s Funeral Service.
Morris, Juanita, 82, Social Security claims representative, died Thursday, Nov. 21. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service, and graveside service 2 p.m. Monday, Buffington Cemetery, Sallisaw.
Olzawski, Jacqueline E., 88, St. Bernard Catholic Church business office manager, died Thursday, Nov. 21. Visitation 6-7 p.m. Monday and rosary 7 p.m. Monday, both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home; and funeral Mass 11 a.m. Tuesday, St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church.
Smith, Chris, 44, HVAC journeyman, died Thursday, Nov. 21. Visitation pending. Moore’s Eastlawn.
Thompson, Richard Dale, 71, telecommunications worker, died Monday, Nov. 18. Memorial service 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, Evergreen Baptist Church, Bixby. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bixby
Hackney, Ava Perry, 96, homemaker, died Thursday, Nov. 21. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow. Private family services.
Chelsea, Ala.
Perdue, Jessie Faye, 95, ceramicist, died Sunday, Nov. 17. Visitation 3-7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, and service 3 p.m. Monday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Cleveland, Okla.
Whitt, Douglas Patterson, 95, engineering designer and Army Air Corps veteran, died Tuesday, Nov. 19. No services planned. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.
Glenpool
Nero, Hattie Mae, 67, Town Village front desk manager and human resources assistant, died Monday, Nov. 18. Visitation 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, Mark Griffith Westwood Funeral Home, Tulsa, and service 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Victory Christian Church, Tulsa.
Muskogee
Nelson, Colman E., 95, barber, Broadway Barbers owner and veteran, died Friday, Nov. 22. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday and service 1:30 pm Tuesday, both at Cornerstone Funeral Home.
Okmulgee
Ballard, Buford, 96, Navy veteran, died Friday, Nov. 22. Visitation 2-6 p.m. Sunday and service 10 a.m. Monday, both at McClendon-Winters Funeral Home.
Owasso
Holloway, Helen G., 94, homemaker, died Wednesday, Nov. 20. Services pending. Mowery.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.