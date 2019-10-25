Editor's Note

TULSA

Brown, Bettie J., 91, office manager, died Wednesday, Oct. 23. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Monday, Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel.

Cullom, Glen Jr., 66, bus driver, died Oct. 19. Services pending. Butler-Stumpff & Dyer.

Gable, Rae Jeanne, 86, administrative assistant, died Thursday, Oct. 24. Service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel. Moore’s Southlawn.

Regal, Donald A., 73, Regal Concrete owner, died Wednesday, Oct. 23. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Sunday and service 2 p.m. Monday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.

Schwartz, Robert E. “Bob,” 72, Foreman Pipeline Industries sales representative, died Thursday, Oct. 24. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

Tripp, Marc, 37, Dish Network field service manager, died Thursday, Oct. 24. Wake 5 p.m. Sunday and service 10 a.m. Monday, both at Broken Arrow Indian United Methodist Church, Broken Arrow. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow.

VanZandt, Barbara Faye, 85, homemaker, died Thursday, Oct. 24. Visitation noon-6 p.m. Sunday, Heath-Griffith Funeral Home, and service 11 a.m. Monday, Canyon Road Baptist Church.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Cleveland, Okla.

Lytle, Sue, 66, died Wednesday, Oct. 23. Visitation 1-6 p.m. Sunday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Monday, Western Heights Baptist Church.

Collinsville

Tucker, Wilbur Lee Sr., 76, retired minister and Army veteran, died Thursday, Oct. 24. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Collinsville Dolton Funeral Home, and service 2 p.m. Monday, Church of the Nazarene.

Rose

Johnson, Ella, 67, homemaker, died Wednesday, Oct. 23. Celebration of life Saturday, Leach Baptist Church, Leach. Cremation Society, Tulsa.

Springdale, Ark.

Paschal, William “Bill,” 67, artist, died Saturday, Oct. 19. Memorial service 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, Schaudt’s Funeral Service Chapel, Tulsa.

