TULSA
Lee, Mary Edna, 90, administrative assistant, died Friday, Oct. 18. Services pending. Stanleys.
Nightingale, Max Lee, 93, Amoco Corp. accountant and Army veteran, died Thursday, Oct. 17. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Rosenfield, Irene Dworin, 95, fashion model, painter and author, died Thursday, Oct. 17. Graveside service 1 p.m. Sunday, Memory Park Cemetery, Longview, Texas. Fitzgerald Ivy.
Trisler, Donette V. (Frana), 57, mortgage broker, died Tuesday, Oct. 15. Memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow.
Young, Carolyn, 75, homemaker, died Tuesday, Oct. 15. Service 10 a.m. Monday, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Bell, Dorothy, 70, died Thursday, Oct. 17. Visitation 8-9 a.m. Monday and service 9 a.m. Monday, both at Moore’s Rosewood Funeral Home, Tulsa.
Putman, Everett L., 86, principal, teacher and coach, died Friday, Oct. 18. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Church of Christ at Whispering Hills.
Coweta
Kelley, Anthony K. “Tony,” 66, rancher, died Friday, Oct. 11, in Tulsa. Memorial service 10 a.m. Monday, First Baptist Church. Brown.
Sapulpa
Edmonson, Vern Allan, 90, truck owner/driver and Army veteran, died Monday, Oct. 14. Service 10 a.m. Saturday, Smith Funeral Home Chapel.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.