TULSA
Barnett, Natalie Inez “Nezzie,” 94, homemaker, died Thursday, Oct. 10. Services pending. Stanleys.
Bean, Bob Sr., 89, excavation contractor, died Monday, Oct. 7. Visitation 1-5 p.m. Sunday and service 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14, both at Heath-Griffith Funeral Home.
Bomar, Barbara, 78, flea market booth owner, died Thursday, Oct. 10. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday and service 2 p.m. Monday, both at Green Hill Funeral Home, Owasso.
Hemphill, Walter, 93, retired bank vice president and Army veteran, died Tuesday, Oct. 8. Service 10 a.m. Monday, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow.
Hickle, Betty L. (Wofford), 82, Campbell’s Wholesale bookkeeper, died Thursday, Oct. 10. Services pending. Mark Griffith Westwood.
Morrell, Jeffrey, 61, Rib Crib vice president of marketing and administration, died Thursday, Oct. 10. Memorial service 7 p.m. Monday, Cascia Hall St. Rita Chapel. Ninde Brookside.
Pilkington, Maxine J., 97, homemaker, died Thursday, Oct. 10. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Warmoth, Opal, 99, homemaker, died Thursday, Oct. 10. Services pending. Moore’s Eastlawn.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Claremore
Gallaway-Liford, Eva, 65, horse groomer and Air Force veteran, died Tuesday, Oct. 8. Visitation 2-5 p.m. Sunday and service 10 a.m. Monday, both at Rice Funeral Service.
Layman, Harold, 91, retired APAC vice president of sales, died Thursday, Oct. 10. Memorial service 10 a.m. Monday, MMS-Payne Funeral Home Chapel.
Cleveland, Okla.
Moffatt, Vivian, 97, Cleveland Area Hospital dietitian, died Thursday, Oct. 10. Services pending. Chapman-Black.
Muskogee
Miller, David Dale, 59, Army veteran, died Tuesday, Oct. 8. Memorial service 10 a.m. Monday, Shipman Funeral Home Chapel, Wagoner.
Owasso
Murr, Novella Josephine, 82, Rawlings Sporting Goods production plant manager, died Friday, Oct. 4. Services pending. Mowery.
Sand Springs
Huffman, Wanda, 84, clerk, died Tuesday, Oct. 8. Services pending. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.
