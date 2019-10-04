TULSA
Franks, Anna Belle, 91, homemaker, died Wednesday, Oct. 2. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, and service 1 p.m. Monday, Forest Park Christian Church.
Groom, Oscar Andy III, 60, Midwestern Loans loan officer, died Tuesday, Oct. 1. Memorial service 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, Mark Griffith Westwood Funeral Home Chapel.
Krafft, Kristina Suzanne, 57, Krafft Academy gym coach, died Wednesday, Oct. 2. Services pending. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.
Martin, George Eugene, 74, letter carrier and Navy veteran, died Tuesday, Oct. 1. Memorial service 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Tulsa Bible Church. Stanleys.
Ruiz, Petra O., 94, retired registered nurse, died Sunday, Sept. 29. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday and rosary 7 p.m. Wednesday, both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home; and memorial Mass 11 a.m. Thursday, St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church.
Smith, Sue, 96, Oklahoma Baptist University assistant dean of recruiting, died Thursday, Oct. 3. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood.
Stair, Alice Jo, 95, homemaker, died Thursday, Sept. 19. Private family services. Schaudt’s.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Beggs
Peterson, Kenneth, 96, salesman and World War II Army Air Forces veteran, died Wednesday, October 2. Visitation 1-7 p.m. Sunday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and service 11 a.m. Monday, First Baptist Church.
Broken Arrow
Gatewood, Lisa Lynn, 57, Tulsa Public Schools braillist, died Thursday, Sept. 26. Private family services. Schaudt’s, Tulsa.
Miller, Doris Lee, 87, manufacturing company vice president, died Friday, Oct. 4. Visitation 3-7 p.m. Wednesday and service 3 p.m. Thursday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home.
Purtell, Barbara Lee, 88, University of Tulsa administrative assistant, died Wednesday, Oct. 2. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Sunday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and memorial service pending.
Owasso
Bloss, Marvin, 85, GTE switching technician and Army veteran, died Wednesday, Oct. 2. Visitation 3-5 p.m. Sunday and service 10 a.m. Monday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Prue
Dickson, Terry, 77, cosmetologist, died Wednesday, Oct. 2. Visitation 1-6 p.m. Sunday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home, Cleveland, Okla., and service 2 p.m. Monday, Osage Cemetery, Osage.
Skiatook
Tinkler, Kim, 62, Internal Revenue Service adviser, died Wednesday, Oct. 2. Visitation 2-5 p.m. Sunday and service 10 a.m. Monday, both at Peters-Stumpff Funeral Home.
