Editor's Note

TULSA

Chambers, Constance B. “Connie,” 92, social worker, died Wednesday, Sept. 18. Memorial reception 1:30 p.m. Monday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service.

Solomon, Morton, 90, American Airlines director of Sabre operations and Army veteran, died Thursday, Sept. 19. Services were held Friday. Fitzgerald Ivy.

Williams, Doris Hill, 89, retired Tulsa Public Schools teacher, died Wednesday, Sept. 18. Services pending. Jack’s.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Robins, Della Charlotte, 92, jewelry store proprietor, died Wednesday, Sept. 18. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa, and service 10:30 a.m. Monday, South Lakewood Baptist Church, Tulsa.

Rutledge, Kerma Lynn, 70, US Signs customer service representative, died Tuesday, Sept. 17. Visitation 2-5 p.m. Sunday and service 11 a.m. Monday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.

Soto, Ernesto, 91, technician and Air Force veteran, died Thursday, Sept. 19. No services planned. Floral Haven.

Claremore

Tomblin, Michael, 71, retired from Oklahoma Highway Patrol, died Monday, Sept. 16. Memorial service 3 p.m. Sunday, Heath-Griffith Funeral Home Chapel, Tulsa.

Owasso

Puckett, Bobby Gene, 83, Tulsair service manager, died Wednesday, Sept. 18. Services pending. Mowery.

Sand Springs

Lancaster, Marilyn Jane (Morrison), 66, Diversified Rubber trimmer, died Friday, Sept. 20. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck.

