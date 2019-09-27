TULSA
Davis, James E. “Jimmy,” 72, retired McDonnell Douglas maintenance worker and Army veteran, died Wednesday, Sept. 25. Graveside service 10 a.m. Monday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens, Broken Arrow. Mark Griffith Westwood.
Dobson, Dorene V. (Graham), 74, Red Fork Baptist Church financial secretary, died Friday, Sept. 27. Services pending. Mark Griffith Westwood.
Griffin, Patricia Irene, 88, former manager, died Sunday, Sept. 22. Visitation 3-7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and service 2 p.m. Monday, Woodlake Church, Bixby.
Harrington, Darlene, 93, homemaker, died Thursday, Sept. 26. Service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Southern Hills United Methodist Church. Moore’s Rosewood.
Welsch, Cynthia, 54, marketer, died Saturday, Sept. 21. Memorial service 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, World Won for Christ Family Life Ministry. Heath-Griffith.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Lunn, Charles, 79, retired Allied Plumbing plumber and Army veteran, died Wednesday, Sept. 25. Visitation 2-3 p.m. Sunday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, Sand Springs, and graveside service 10 a.m. Monday, Woodland Memorial Park Cemetery, Sand Springs.
Claremore
Phillips, Jesse, 87, retired from Helmerich & Payne and Army veteran, died Thursday, Sept. 26. Services pending. Rice.
Hectorville
Dalton, Davy L., 89, retired carpenter and Army veteran, died Thursday, Sept. 26. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Leonard & Marker Funeral Home, Bixby, and service 11 a.m. Monday, Crossroads Fellowship Church, Bixby.
Owasso
Hendricks, Alice Jane, 92, homemaker, died Tuesday, Sept. 24. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Mowery Funeral Service; graveside service 1:30 p.m. Monday, Homestead Cemetery, Homestead; and service 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, First United Methodist Church.
Tahlequah
Clem, Daniel Kemper, 65, educational scholarship processor and Air Force veteran. died Wednesday, Sept. 25. Service 10 a.m. Tuesday, First Christian Church. Green Country.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.