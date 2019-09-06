TULSA
Conner, Wanda F., 87, Tulsa Public Schools cafeteria manager, died Wednesday, Sept. 4. Visitation 3-5 p.m. Sunday and service 10 a.m. Monday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.
Elliott, Ellyn Diane, 74, homemaker, died Thursday, Sept. 5. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Istilart, Michael K., 63, died Wednesday, Aug. 21. Memorial service 2 p.m. Sunday, Sheridan Terrace Apartments. Stanleys.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bristow
MaComb, Billy Carl, 84, Bama Pie mechanic and Army veteran, died Tuesday, Sept. 3. Service 10 a.m. Monday, Free Holiness Church. Hutchins-Maples Matherly.
Broken Arrow
Lollman, Ken, 80, Landmark Business Systems owner, died Thursday, Sept. 5. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday and service 10 a.m. Tuesday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.
Claremore
McAfee, Dorothy L., 71, died Wednesday, Sept. 4. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Monday and service 10 a.m. Tuesday, both at Trinity Holiness Assembly of God, Owasso; and graveside service 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Woodlawn Cemetery. DeLozier, Chelsea.
Coweta
Giller, Paul Harris, 88, retired Department of Labor compliance officer and retired Army lieutenant colonel, died Wednesday, Sept. 4, in Tulsa. Visitation 6-7 p.m. Sunday and rosary 7 p.m. Sunday, both at Brown Funeral Home; and funeral Mass 10:30 a.m. Monday, Church of St. Benedict, Broken Arrow.
Sand Springs
Lowe, Daniel Leon Sr., 66, carman and Army veteran, died Sunday, Sept. 1. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday and service 10 a.m. Tuesday, both at Dillon Funeral Service.
Wagoner
Barnes, James Wiley Jr., 74, Army veteran, died Tuesday, Sept. 3. Memorial service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson. Shipman.
Flanagan, Donald E. Sr., 78, died Wednesday, Sept. 4. Visitation 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Shipman Funeral Home, and service 11 a.m. Monday, Twin Oaks Baptist Church.
