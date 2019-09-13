TULSA
Everett, William Hume III, 82, attorney, died Sunday, Sept. 1. Celebration of life 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, Schaudt’s Funeral Service Chapel.
Jinkens, Robert, 86, Spartan College of Aeronautics and Technology instructor, died Friday, Sept. 13. Services pending. Moore’s Eastlawn.
Kaset, Dorothy, 94, retired teacher and real estate agent, died Friday, Sept. 13. Services pending. Fitzgerald Ivy.
Mung, Gin Za “Mungtawng,” 46, master sushi chef, died Wednesday, Sept. 11. Visitation 9-11 a.m. Saturday and service 11 a.m. Saturday, both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home.
Neill, Larry Ray, 63, printer, died Tuesday, Sept. 10. Private family services. Schaudt’s.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bixby
Bundy, Del, 64, truck driver, died Monday, Sept. 9. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn, Tulsa.
Owasso
Craig, Karen Sue, 53, city of Owasso clerk, died Thursday, Sept. 12. Services pending. Mowery.
McNeil, Vera E., 88, Otasco payroll clerk, died Friday, Sept. 12. Services pending. Mowery.
Sand Springs
Moles, Beverly Ann, 76, nurse, died Thursday, Sept. 12. Visitation 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday, Mark Griffith Riverside Funeral Home, and service 1 p.m. Tuesday, Church That Matters.
Parton, Leon David, 81, retired Army sergeant, died Tuesday, Sept. 10. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Sunday and service 10 a.m. Monday, both at Smith Funeral Home, Sapulpa; and graveside service 3 p.m. Monday, Fairview Cemetery, Dustin.
Robinson, Milton “Mobil,” 88, retired Tulsa County sheriff’s captain and Army veteran, died Wednesday, Sept. 11. Service 10 a.m. Monday, Calvary Baptist Church. Mobley-Groesbeck.
Sapulpa
Alberding, Bob Gene Sr., 90, Sapulpa Fire Department chief and Navy veteran, died Friday, Sept 13. Service 2 p.m. Monday, Westside Free Will Baptist Church. Smith.
Terlton
Martin, Sharon Gail, 72, oil and gas accountant, died Thursday, Sept. 12. Visitation 2-6 p.m. Sunday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home, Cleveland, Okla., and service 10 a.m. Monday, First Baptist Church.
