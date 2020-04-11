TULSA
Cameron, Janet, 78, homemaker, died Wednesday, April 8. Private family service. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.
Camuti, Dorthea Jean, 95, homemaker, died Saturday, April 11. Services pending. Stanleys.
Creamer, Eileen, 62, homemaker, died Thursday, April 9. Private family services. Moore’s Southlawn.
Dietze, Betty Mae, 95, homemaker, died Friday, April 10. Services at a later date. Moore’s Southlawn Chapel.
Durkee, Ed T., 55, carpenter, died Monday, April 6. Private graveside service with memorial Mass pending. Ninde Brookside.
Effron, Frank, 92, electrical engineer and Navy veteran, died Saturday, April 4. Service at a later date. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.
Hudspeth, Connie, 73, accountant and CEO, died Monday, April 6. No services at this time. Schaudt’s Glenpool Funeral Service.
Jones, Frankie Jane, 72, homemaker, died Wednesday, April 8. Private family service. Schaudt’s Tulsa.
McInnes, Edward Alan, 74, Amoco accountant and National Guard veteran, died Tuesday, March 31. Services planned at a later date. Mobley-Groesbeck, Sand Springs.
Salstrom, Clarice Beth, 94, teacher, died Friday, April 10. Burial at Union Cemetery, Cambridge, Minn., at a later date. Schaudt’s Tulsa.
Sellers, Anna Mae, 99, homemaker, died Tuesday, April 7. Services pending. Jack’s Memory Chapel.
Slama, Mary Ann, 86, homemaker, died Thursday, April 8. Services pending. Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Afton
Farley, Janie Lee, 76, retired home builder, died Friday, April 3. Services at a later date. Bixby Funeral Service, Bixby.
Bixby
Hopkins, Stacy, 47, Red Dog construction project manager, died Wednesday, April 8. Services pending. Schaudt’s Glenpool Funeral Service.
O’Hern, Morris Dale, 84, farmer and rancher, and retired Navy chief petty officer, died Friday, April 10. Service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Leonard & Marker Funeral Home Chapel. Livestream at funeral home Facebook page.
Pryor, Verna A., 95. Oral Roberts University housing director, died Friday, April 10. Private family services. Leonard & Marker.
Broken Arrow
Anderson, Mary, 78, City of Faith Hospital LPN, died Thursday, April 9. Viewing 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home. Private family service 2 p.m. Tuesday to be live streamed on Hayhurst Funeral Home Facebook page.
Jones, Gladys Imogene, 92, Boeing planner, died Wednesday, April 8. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn Chapel, Tulsa.
Swisher, Robert “Bob,” 80, hair stylist, died Tuesday, April 7. Private family celebration of life at a later time. Hayhurst.
Coweta
Edwards, Dalton, 93, American Airlines master aircraft mechanic and Army veteran, died Saturday, April 11. Private family service this week and memorial service at a later time. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow.
Cowlington
Adams, Loretta, 67, homemaker, died Wednesday, April 8. Celebration of life service at a later date. Agent Mallory Martin Funeral Service, Sallisaw.
Jenks
Bail, Ernest A., 75, auto mechanic, died Tuesday, April 7. Private family service. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage, Tulsa.
Owasso
Archer, Dale, 85, Frito-Lay district manager, died Wednesday, April 8. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Monday, Mowery Funeral Service. Private graveside service.
Hakel, Agnes C., 94, homemaker, died Monday, March 30. Services pending. Mowery.
Urbon, Luellen, 95, Oklahoma Department of Human Services secretary, died Saturday, April 11. Service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Leonard & Marker Funeral Home Chapel, Bixby.
Sperry
Faulkenberry, Lee Boyce, 87, retired Sperry Schools teacher and principal, and Air Force veteran, died Tuesday, April 7. No services planned. Johnson.
