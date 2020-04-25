TULSA
Adair, Ralph, 71, retired educator, died Tuesday, April 21. Private family services. Rose Hill Funeral Home.
Adkins, Wayne, 99, glassblower for chemical physics Lab at Oklahoma State University, died Saturday, April 25. Private family services. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.
Bailey, Rosa, 93, homemaker, died Wednesday, April 22. Services pending. Garrett Funeral Home.
Bateman, Derek J., 51, commercial real estate adviser, died Wednesday, April 22. Services pending. Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.
Brechin, Jane Dobbs, 90, retired educator, died Tuesday, April 21. Private family services. Stanleys Funeral & Cremation Service.
Cathey, Alan John, 67, UPS delivery driver, died Wednesday, April 22. Services pending. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage Funeral and Cremation Services.
Cerda Castillo, Jose, 42, landscaper, died Sunday, April 19. No services planned. Schaudt’s Glenpool Funeral Service.
Corbett, James “Jim”, 88, former pastor and retired state of Iowa employee, died Saturday, April 25. Services pending. Bixby Funeral Service.
Courtney, Shirley Ann, 70, credit supervising analyst, died Friday, April 24. Services pending. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.
Hillman Oehlberg, Erica, 37, server, died Monday, April 20. Services pending. Cremation Society of Oklahoma.
Leake, James C. Jr., 76, attorney, died Wednesday, April 22. Visitation 1-5 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, Cornerstone Funeral Home, Muskogee. Services pending.
McLaurin, Joyce, 71, homemaker, died Wednesday, April 22. Services pending. Cremation Society of Oklahoma.
Taber, Robbie, 83, retired registered nurse, died Thursday, April 23. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Bixby Funeral Service. Private graveside service Wednesday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Kirk, Pat, 78, auto repair office manager, died Friday, April 24. Visitation 2-6 p.m. Sunday, Hayhurst Funeral Home. Services pending.
Roach, Robert Gene, 85, Air National Guard recruiter, died Monday, April 20. Services pending. Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.
Catoosa
Hainline, Pauline Isabelle, 97, homemaker, died Friday, April 24. Services pending. Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Collinsville
Cash, Allen Clayton, 84, Yuba Heat Transfer radiology supervisor and Navy veteran, died Friday, April 17. Services pending. Mowery Funeral Home, Owasso.
Glenpool
Brese, Danny A., 47, heavy-equipment operator, died Monday, April 20. Private family graveside service. Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Inola
Pierce, Kenneth Eugene, 74, self-employed swimming pool construction contractor and Navy veteran, died Friday, April 17. No services planned. Inola Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Owasso
Barrett, Frank D., 71, retired Owasso Mill Creek Lumber dispatcher and Army veteran, died Friday, April, 24. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Monday, Mowery Funeral Service. Private family graveside service, Fairview Cemetery.
Hartley, Theresa, 79, homemaker, died Saturday, April 11. Private family services. Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.
Heaberlin, Mollie Michelle, 52, Christian Montessori Academy teacher and director, died Thursday, April 23. Services pending. Mowery Funeral Service.
Sapulpa
Patrick, Lonnell M., 67, Tulsa police officer, died Friday, April 17. Services pending. Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.
