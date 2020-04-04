Editor's Note

TULSA

Boyd, Raymond G., 78, teacher, died Saturday, March 28. Private family service. Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.

Ellis, Eric Bradford, 56, machinist and Army veteran, died Monday, March 30. Services pending. Heath-Griffith Funeral Home.

Hunnicutt, Marolyn L., 79, public school administrator, died Friday, April 3. Services pending. Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.

Jones, Dale B., 79, automotive retail manager, died Tuesday, March 31. Private family service. Rose Hill Funeral Home.

Katz, William H., 69, retired Brady Theater general manager, died Thursday, April 2. Private family service. Stanleys Funeral and Cremation.

Lukken, Linda “Diane”, 67, American Airlines flight attendant, died Thursday, March 26. Services pending. Cremation Society of Oklahoma.

Mauck, Eva Lee, 75, homemaker, died Thursday, April 2. Services pending. Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.

Meadors, Margaret E., 101, homemaker, died Thursday, April 2. Private family service. Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.

Muselmann, Clifford, 88, contract administrator for Tribune Swab-Fox and retired Air Force Lt. Col., died Wednesday, April 1. Services pending. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.

Myers, Richard, 73, retired licensed funeral director and Army veteran, died Saturday, March 21. Services pending. Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.

Stewart, Christopher Allen Stewart, 61, American Airlines stock clerk and Air Force veteran, died Saturday, March 28. Services pending. Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.

Wallace, Frank, 96, architect, died Sunday, March 29. Rose Hill Funeral Home.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Haddock, Paul Sr., 79, service technician and Navy veteran, died Saturday, March 28. Services pending. Hayhurst Funeral Home.

Solter, Donald Duane Jr., 78, petroleum geologist, died Tuesday, March 31. Services pending. Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.

Haskell

Redding, Richard Dean, 89, retired McDonnell Douglas aircraft mechanic and Army veteran, died Friday, April 3. Visitation 6-7 p.m. Monday, Leonard & Marker Funeral Home, Bixby. Service 2 p.m. Tuesday, First Baptist Church, Bixby.

Okmulgee

Holt, George, 87, mechanical engineer and Air Force veteran, died Monday, March 30. Schaudt’s Okmulgee Funeral Service.

Owasso

Reichmuth, John “Pat,” 68, former oil and gas industry operations manager and Navy veteran, died Tuesday, March 31. No services planned. Green Hill Funeral Home.

