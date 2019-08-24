TULSA
Callicoat, Kay E., 75, homemaker, died Saturday, Aug. 10. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage Funeral Home.
Carreno Garcia, Huberto, 63, material handler, died Friday, Aug. 23. Rosary 6 p.m. Monday and funeral Mass 1 p.m. Tuesday, both at St. Thomas More Catholic Church. Moore’s Southlawn.
Dillon, Lewis N. Sr., 97, American Airlines maintenance operations coordinator and Army veteran, died Monday, Aug. 19. Visitation 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday, Moore Southlawn Funeral Home. Service 1 p.m. Friday, Eastwood Baptist Church.
Duininck, Joan Lois, 84, homemaker, died Wednesday, Aug. 21. Visitation 3:30 p.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow. Service 10 a.m. Monday, Rhema Bible Church, Broken Arrow. Burial, Memorial Park Cemetery.
Hailey, Carl “Dean,” 79, Tulsa Housing Authority manager and Church on the Move security guard, died Thursday, Aug. 22. Visitation noon-5 p.m. Monday and service noon Tuesday, both at Rose Hill Funeral Home.
Haring, Robert W. “Bob,” 86, former Tulsa World executive editor, died Saturday, Aug. 24. Services pending. Stanleys Funeral and Cremation Services.
Hebard, Lois, 93, teacher, died Wednesday, Aug. 21. Private family services. Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.
Henderson, James R., 75, American Airlines warehouse supervisor and Air Force veteran, died Wednesday, Aug. 21. Visitation 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and service 1 p.m. Saturday, both at Stanleys Funeral Home.
Hunt, Frank Ross Jr., 78, software engineer and Air Force veteran, died Thursday, Aug. 15. Memorial service 1 p.m. Friday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage.
McClanahan, Reba, 79, Myers-Duren Harley-Davidson owner, died Saturday, Aug. 24. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Reynolds, Russell G., 86, district fire chief and Navy veteran, died Thursday, Aug. 22. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow. Service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Arrow Heights Baptist Church, Broken Arrow.
Venable, Brice G., 95, retired Venable’s Bicycle Shop owner and Army veteran, died Saturday, Aug. 24. Memorial service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Boston Avenue United Methodist Church. Ninde Funeral & Cremation.
Waeger, McClellan “Mac,” 89, Navy veteran, died Wednesday, May 1. Memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, First Presbyterian Church. Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Ayo, Joseph “Joe” Raleigh, 76, salesman and veteran, died Friday, Aug. 16. Memorial service 5 p.m. Saturday, Tulsa Bible Church Schaudt’s Funeral Service, Tulsa.
Box, Larry Lee, 83, retired Stanfill grocery store owner and Army veteran, died Thursday, Aug. 22. Visitation 4-6 p.m Sunday, Garrett Funeral Home, Checotah. Service 1 p.m. Monday, The Assembly. Burial, Park Grove Cemetery.
Burnes, Lorinzo, 85, welder and Army veteran, died Wednesday, August 21. Visitation 2-8 p.m. Sunday and service 10 a.m. Monday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home.
Frierson, Dick, 64, circuit installer, died Wednesday, Aug. 21. Celebration of life 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, Fellowship Lutheran Church, Tulsa. Floral Haven Funeral Home.
Tracy, Steven D., 54, district operations manager for Rent-A-Center, died Saturday, Aug. 17. Memorial service 2 p.m. Monday, Hayhurst Funeral Home.
Glenpool
Reber, Shirley, 83, bookkeeper, died Thursday, Aug. 22. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Monday and service 10 a.m. Tuesday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Jenks
Alexander, Kelly, 62, teacher and Navy veteran, died Wednesday, Aug. 21. Celebration of life 2 p.m. Sunday, New Beginnings Church, Bixby. Burial 9 a.m. Tuesday, Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin, Okla. Schaudt’s Funeral Service, Glenpool.
Mounds
Brown, Betty Delores, 83, rural water district office manager, died Thursday, Aug. 22. Visitation 5:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, Leonard & Marker Funeral Home, Bixby. Memorial service 3 p.m. Saturday, Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, Sapulpa.
Okemah
Landers, Barbara D., 77, homemaker, died Thursday, Aug. 22. Memorial service 10 a.m. Monday, First Baptist Church, Okemah. Parks Brothers Funeral Home.
