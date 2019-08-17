TULSA
Black, Naomi Pearl, 90, formerly of Miami, Okla., homemaker, died Wednesday, Aug. 14. Private family services. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.
Dodd, Homer Lee Jr., 69, production manager and Army veteran, died Monday, Aug. 12. Visitation 3-8 p.m. Friday, Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home. Service 10 a.m. Saturday, Shiloh Baptist Church.
Hanna, Ronald F., 85, American Airlines pilot and Navy veteran, died Sunday, Aug. 11. Memorial service 10 a.m. Saturday, Asbury United Methodist Church. Moore Southlawn.
King, Rosa Lee, 75, registered nurse, died Thursday, Aug. 8. Services pending. Jack’s Memory Chapel.
Lumpkin, Nina, 78, licensed practical nurse, died Wednesday, July 31. Private family services. Schaudt’s Funeral Service.
Roberts, Kathy Nevada, 66, saleswoman, died Friday, Aug. 16. Service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Legacy Chapel, Sand Springs. Dillon Funeral Service.
Stadler, Tim C., 55, information technology security specialist and Marine Corps veteran, died Tuesday, Aug. 6. Celebration of life 2 p.m. Friday, Ninde Brookside Chapel.
Stang, Michael, 54, information technology project manager, died Sunday, Aug. 11. Services pending. Schaudt’s Funeral Service, Glenpool.
Tettemer, Stacy, 73, industrial mechanic and Air Force veteran, died Thursday, Aug. 15. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, Floral Haven Funeral Home. Service 11 a.m. Wednesday, South Broken Arrow Baptist Church.
Wallace, Audron Wycliff, 78, Air Force veteran, died Monday, Aug. 12. Graveside service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson. Moore Memory Chapel.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Allert, Gregory Dean, 62, business owner, died Thursday, Aug. 15. Memorial service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Asbury United Methodist Church, Tulsa. Moore Southlawn.
Cleveland, Okla
Lynch Monforte, Liam, 20, National Guard private first class, died Tuesday, Aug. 13. Visitation 1-6 p.m. Sunday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home. Service 10 a.m. Monday, Western Heights Baptist Church.
Henryetta
Lester, Keith Ryan, 41, chief safety officer and Marine Corps veteran, died Thursday, Aug. 15. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday and service 1 p.m. Tuesday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Jennings
East, Sharyl, 58, homemaker, died Wednesday, Aug. 14. Visitation 1-6 p.m. Sunday and 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday, both at Chapman-Black Funeral Home, Cleveland, Okla. Service 2 p.m. Monday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home.
Okmulgee
Harned, Marianne (Smith), 89, surgical nurse, died Wednesday, Aug. 14. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Tuesday and service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, both at McClendon-Winters Funeral Home.
Sand Springs
Hooper, Dolores Anne, 95, retired Sand Springs city clerk, died Friday, Aug. 16. Private family services. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage.
Stanfill, Bobby Lee, 88, machinist for C & C Co. and Army veteran, died Wednesday, Aug. 14. Service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, Church of Jesus Christ Latter-Day Saints, Cleveland, Okla. Interment, South Bethel Cemetery, Braggs. Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel.
