TULSA
Berry, Eric John, 44, Welding Brazzer Aeronautics worker, died Monday, Dec. 9. Celebration of life 3 p.m. Friday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Bowers, Tommy Joe, 87, American Airlines warranty manager and Navy veteran, died Friday, Dec. 13. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Monday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home. Service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Memorial Park Cemetery.
Chesnut, Leslie Nalene, 75, teacher, died Wednesday, Nov. 27. Memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, Hope Unitarian Church. Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.
Cooper, Nicholas F., 70, oil and gas environmental tester, died Thursday, Dec. 12. Celebration of life 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, Ranch Acres Baptist Church. Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
D’Arcangelo, Christy Lynn 42, bookkeeper, died Friday, Dec. 13. Services pending. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.
Hammersla, Carter, 83, college professor and Navy veteran, died Saturday, Dec. 14. Services pending. Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.
Isaacs, Patricia Joan, 83, homemaker, died Thursday, Dec. 12. Private family service. Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.
Johnson, Jarl, 89, petroleum engineer, died Friday, Dec. 13. Services pending. Schaudt’s Glenpool Funeral Service.
Lyon, Larry, 72, Lyon’s Indian Store owner and Air Force veteran, died Thursday, Dec. 11. Celebration of life, 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.
Mandeville, Patricia L., 87, homemaker, died Tuesday, Dec. 3. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Saturday, Christ the King Church. Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel.
McGilbra, Gretchen, 78, retired Tulsa Public Schools teacher, died Wednesday, Dec. 11. Visitation 9 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18 and service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.
Norwood, Mary Lucille, 82, Springer Clinic housekeeper, died Friday, Dec. 13. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Monday and service 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, both at Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service. Graveside service, Memorial Park Cemetery.
Potter, Tommy Lee, 69, painter and Vietnam veteran, died Tuesday, Dec. 10. Memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, Chapel of Park Church of Christ. Serenity Funerals and Crematory.
Shanks, John, 85, retired AMOCO geophysicist and Army veteran, died Tuesday, Nov. 10. Services pending. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.
Smith, Cathey Lynn, 54, property manager, died Wednesday, Dec. 11. Services pending. Jack’s Memory Chapel.
Spain, Joel Richard, 62, owner glazier, died Wednesday, Dec. 11. Celebration of life 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Weathers, Janice R., 76, Building Systems of Tulsa office manager, died Tuesday, Dec. 10. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service. Service 11 a.m. Monday, Highland Park Christian Church.
Yarroll, Sharleen Kay, 76, sales associate, died Friday, Dec. 13. Services pending. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bartlesville
Webster, Stephen, 75, veteran, died Friday, December 13. No services planned. Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Broken Arrow
Francy, Betty L., 93, QuikTrip administration services worker, died Wednesday, Dec. 11. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home. Private interment.
Holt, Daril, 85, painter and Army veteran, died Wednesday, Dec. 11. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Sunday and service 10 a.m. Monday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.
LaFon, Setsu “Jeannie,” 94, homemaker, died Monday, Dec. 9. Visitation 3-7 p.m. Sunday and service 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home.
Maker, Nicole Peace, infant daughter of Kaitlyn Nicole Owens and Joshua Trent Maker, died Monday, Dec. 2. Visitation noon-6 p.m. Sunday, Brown Family Funeral Home, Coweta. Service 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16, Coweta Assembly of God.
Owens, Kaitlyn Nicole, 19, died Monday, Dec. 2. Visitation noon-6 p.m. Sunday, Brown Family Funeral Home, Coweta. Service 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16, Coweta Assembly of God.
Payne, James, 81, car salesman and Army veteran, died Friday, Dec. 13. Memorial service 10 a.m. Saturday, Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service. Burial, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson.
Reed, Charles “Tom,” 74, postal worker and Navy veteran, died Thursday, Dec. 12. Visitation 3-7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 22 and service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 23, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Roberts, Marvin Fletcher, 80, retired pipeline engineer and Air National Guard veteran, died Thursday, Dec. 12. Private family service. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage Funeral and Cremation Service, Tulsa.
Testerman, Zorina, 62, homemaker, died Thursday, Dec. 12. Services pending. Schaudt’s Tulsa.
Claremore
Emory, Vicki (Baker), 75, homemaker, died Thursday, Dec. 12. Memorial service 3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, Claremore Assembly of God. Rice Funeral Service.
Collinsville
Denny, Gilbert Ted, 89, retired American Airlines plumber and Army veteran, died Friday, Dec. 13. Visitation 10 a.m. Tuesday and service 11 a.m. Tuesday, both at Eastland Assembly, Tulsa. Mowery Funeral Service.
Flynn, Dean, 85, forklift operator and Army veteran, died Tuesday, Dec. 10. Visitation 3-7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow. Graveside service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens, Broken Arrow.
Coweta
Shaw, Joseph Thomas “JT,” 3, died Monday, Dec. 9. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, Brown Family Funeral Home; wake 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, Broken Arrow Indian United Methodist Church, Broken Arrow. Service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Coweta Assembly of God.
Glenpool
Fuller, Justin Robert, 19, machinist, died Friday, Dec. 13. Services pending. Schaudt’s Glenpool Funeral Service.
Jenks
Bunyard, John William, 87, retired Jenks Public Schools teacher, coach and Army veteran, died Wednesday, Dec. 11. Service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, First Baptist Church Jenks. Hargrove-Marker Funeral and Cremation Services.
Glaser, Helen, 90, teacher, died Wednesday, Dec. 11. Graveside service 11 a.m. Tuesday, IOOF Cemetery, Norman. Schaudt’s Glenpool Funeral Service.
Muskogee
Crain, Victor Pierce, 79, retired electrician and Navy veteran, died Friday, Dec. 13. Services pending. Leonard & Marker Funeral Home, Bixby.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.