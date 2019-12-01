TULSA
Anderson, Joyce E., 72, Oklahoma State University admissions clerk, died Sunday, Nov. 24. Services pending. Jack’s Memory Chapel.
Brown, Eloise, 95, seamstress, died Wednesday, Nov. 27. Graveside service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Memorial Park Cemetery. Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.
Davidson, Della Marie, 91, homemaker, died Sunday, Nov. 24. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, First Christian Church. Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Fowlkes, Jerry Wayne, 76, supervisor for American Airlines, died Monday, Nov. 25. Memorial service 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 2, Bethany Baptist Church. Green Hill Funeral Home, Sapulpa.
Hall, Berta, 89, beautician, formerly of Wagoner, died Monday, Nov. 25. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, First Assembly of God, Wagoner. Mallett Funeral Home and Crematory, Wagoner.
Lankford, Helen Juanita “Kennedy,” 99, retired secretary for Pepsi, died Friday, Nov. 29. Services pending. Mark Griffith Memorial Funeral Home.
Jones, Henreida, 90, died Thursday, Nov. 14. Celebration of life 2 p.m. Saturday, Legacy Chapel, Sand Springs. Dillon Funeral Service, Sand Springs.
Ling, James “Jack” Henry, 87, toolmaker and electrician, died Thursday, Nov. 28. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Tuesday and rosary 7 p.m. Tuesday, both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Wednesday, St. Anne Catholic Church.
Mastin, James Chester, 72, retired Tulsa firefighter and Army veteran, died Saturday, Nov. 23. Memorial service 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, Berryhill Fire Department. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage Funeral and Cremation Service.
Rhodes, Jerry, 83, U.S. Postal Service mail carrier, died Friday, Nov. 29. Visitation 2-8 p.m Monday, Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home. Memorial service 3 p.m. Tuesday, Eastwood Baptist Church.
Roberts, Betty Ann, 88, secretary, died Wednesday, Nov. 27. Visitation 3-7 p.m. Tuesday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow. Service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, Memorial Baptist Church.
Velásquez, Hernando, 83, computer programmer, died Thursday, Nov. 28. Service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Calvary Mausoleum Chapel. Moore’s Eastlawn.
White Willis, Mildred, 84, homemaker, died Sunday, Nov. 24. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Ninde Brookside Funeral Home. Private family services.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bartlesville
Bridges, Joy, 71, died Tuesday, Nov. 12. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, No Limits Church of Owasso. Stumpff Funeral Home.
Broken Arrow
Bell, James “Jim,” 53, HVAC business owner, died Tuesday, Nov. 26. Service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, Floral Haven Funeral Home.
Burt, Eric “EJ,” 47, Micah Tech administrative assistant, died Monday, Nov. 25. Services pending. Garrett Funeral Home.
Hensley, Doyle Ray, 88, senior project engineer and Army veteran, died Tuesday, Nov. 26. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3 and service 10 a.m. Wednesday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home. H
McNally, Patricia Ann “Trisha,” 70, homemaker, died Wednesday, Nov. 27. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home.
Parker, Billy, 82, credit manager and Army veteran, died Saturday, Nov. 23. Service 11 a.m. Monday, Garrett Funeral Home chapel. H
Wimpee, Thomas Edward, 79, died Wednesday, Nov. 27. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Floral Haven Funeral Home and service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, First Baptist Church of Broken Arrow.
Claremore
Chouinard, Gerald, 74, communications entrepreneur and Navy veteran, died Thursday, Nov. 28. Visitation 3-7 p.m. Tuesday and service 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow. H
Jones, Mark Wayne, 59, Bob Hurley RV service manager and Air Force veteran, died Sunday, Nov. 24. Visitation 4-8 p.m. and service with full military honors 5 p.m. Monday, both at Mowery Funeral Service, Owasso. H
Coweta
Joyce, Mickey Wayne, 87, Air Force veteran, died Sunday, Nov. 24. Memorial service 1 p.m. Tuesday, Coweta Assembly of God. Brown. H
Rogers, Jimmy D. “Peewee,” 78, retired U.S. Postal Service mail carrier, died Wednesday, Nov. 27. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Sunday and service 10 a.m. Monday, both at Brown Family Funeral Home. Brown.
Grove
Conklin, Ellen F., 82, retired Great Planes Sales, Inc. office manager, died Tuesday, Nov. 26. Private family services. Ninde Brookside, Tulsa.
Kiefer
French, Larry, 80, construction contractor and retired Navy veteran, died Thursday, Nov. 28. Services pending. Schaudt’s Glenpool Funeral Service. H
Okmulgee
Horne, John William “Bill,” 79, radio commercial producer and Army National Guard veteran, died Sunday, Nov. 24. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, Jubilee Christian Center. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage Funeral and Cremation Services, Tulsa. H
Owasso
Chapman, Bryan Alan, 60, city of Broken Arrow mechanic, died Thursday, Nov. 21. Service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Mowery Funeral Service.
Horton, Archie Lee, 76, electrical instructor, died Thursday, Nov. 28. Visitation 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Mowery Funeral Service. Service 1 p.m. Monday, Silver Creek Church of the Nazarene.
Park Hill
Strait, Bob Glenn, 69, salesman for Hilti and Army veteran, died Saturday, Nov. 23. Service 11 a.m. Monday, Clifford D. Garrett Family Funeral Home, Fort Gibson. Interment 1 p.m. Monday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery. H
Sand Springs
Sisney, Ellen Sue, 71, died Wednesday, Nov. 27. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday and Service 10 a.m. Friday, both at Legacy Chapel. Dillon Funeral Services.
