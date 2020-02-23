TULSA
Bartlett, Lynn C. “Gov,” 85, retired American Airlines worker, died Thursday, Feb. 13. Memorial service 1 p.m. Monday, Boston Avenue United Methodist Church. Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.
Heun, Joseph H., 79, Anchor Stone sales representative and Air Force veteran, died Thursday, Feb. 20. Services pending. Schaudt’s.
Kindvall, Robert Allen “Bob,” 75, truck salesman and Army Reserve veteran, died Thursday, Feb. 20. Celebration of life 10 a.m. Saturday, Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.
Johnson, Francis, 97, oil industry credit manager, died Saturday, Feb. 15. Memorial service 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, Memorial Park Cemetery. Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.
Lanik, Debra, 65, homemaker, died Tuesday, Feb. 18. Celebration of life 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.
Mason, Agnes, 95, insurance agent, died Thursday, Feb. 20. Service 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Stanleys Funeral and Cremation Service.
McCoy, Michelle, 50, died Saturday, Feb. 15. Celebration of life 1:30-3:30 p.m, Saturday, Feb. 29, 211 N. Elm St., Jenks. Trout Funeral Home and Crematory, Ponca City.
Moguin, Cynthia Jo “Cindy,” 69, office manager, Saturday, Feb. 8. Service 2 p.m. Friday, Stanleys Funeral and Cremation Service.
Robey, Teresa, 59, nurse aide, died Wednesday, Feb. 19. Service 11 a.m. Monday, Heath-Griffith Funeral Home.
Shaffer, Ruth Ann “Ras,” 52, revenue audit supervisor, died Wednesday, Feb. 19. Private family service. Schaudt’s.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bixby
Bruse, Larry, 76, U.S. Gas Services, died Thursday, Feb. 20. Private family service. Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa.
Gibbons, Donald, 86, insurance broker and Navy veteran, died Friday, Feb. 21. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday and service 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.
Salyer, Bessie, 103, died Thursday, Feb. 20. Visitation 2-8 p.m. Sunday and 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday, Floral Haven Funeral Home. Private burial Ridgelawn Cemetery.
Broken Arrow
Siegmeier, Friedrich, 85, Telex tax accountant and Marine Corps veteran, died Friday, Feb. 7. Private graveside service Monday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson. Hayhurst Funeral Home.
Owasso
Dufield, Irene F., 103, homemaker, died Friday, Feb. 21. Private family service. Serenity Funerals and Crematory, Tulsa.
Sperry
McElroy, Horace Joe, 85, retired plumber, died Tuesday, Feb. 18. Visitation, Sunday 2-6 p.m., and service 1 p.m. Monday, Johnson Funeral Home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.