Bhojwani, Davendra “David” “Papu,” 55, died Wednesday, Feb. 5, Hindu prayer service 6 p.m. Tuesday and service 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Bitting, Dollie Maxine, 95, homemaker, died Wednesday, Feb. 5. Visitation noon-6 p.m. Sunday and service 10 a.m. Monday, Heath-Griffith Funeral Home.
Davis, Betty Lou, 91, homemaker, died Friday, Feb. 7. Services pending. Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.
Dick, Carol J., 80, former Aviva Flowers owner, died Thursday, Feb. 6. Service 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.
Frye, Raymond Wayne, 84, submittals construction manager and Navy veteran, died Tuesday, Feb. 4. Visitation 3-7 p.m. Monday and service 3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Gallagher, Teresa Margaret, 80, homemaker, died Saturday, Feb. 1. Services pending. Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.
Gipson, Sandra Vaughan, 79, hairdresser, died Friday, Feb. 7. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood.
Holt, Janet, 76, receiving manager for Lowe’s, died Sunday, Feb. 2. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and service 10 a.m. Monday, Garnett Road Baptist Church.
Jernigan, Steve, 77, retired mechanical engineer for Oil Capital Valve Company and Air Force veteran, died Wednesday, Feb. 5. Memorial service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, Moore’s Eastlawn Funeral Home.
Kelley, James, 72, Army Lt. Colonel, died Wednesday, Jan. 29. Graveside service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson. Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.
Lovell, Doris F. (Atkins), 75, volunteer coordinator for The Parent Child Center of Tulsa, died Wednesday, Feb. 5. Visitation 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Mark Griffith Westwood Chapel. Service 1 p.m. Monday, Red Fork Baptist Church.
Ramirez, Alice M., 93, retired Kerr Glass worker, died Saturday, Feb. 8. Services pending. Bixby Funeral Service.
Pregler, Norma Lee (Thompson), 91, homemaker, died Saturday, Feb. 8. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Wednesday and celebration of life 11 a.m. Thursday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.
Smith, Nedra, 77, retired Tulsa Public Schools teacher, died Thursday, Feb. 6. Private family service. Moore’s Eastlawn.
Whitenack, Keith, 24, sporting goods salesman, died Monday, Jan. 27. Memorial service 2 p.m. Friday, Memorial Park Cemetery. Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.
Bixby
Coley, Lyndell, 94, retired secretary and Navy veteran, died Thursday, Feb. 6. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Bixby Funeral Service and service 10 a.m. Saturday, Memorial Park Cemetery, Tulsa.
Claremore
Caine, Paul Burns, 83, retired grocer, died Monday, Feb. 3. Services pending. Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.
Coweta
Bunting, Jewell LaVerne, 86, homemaker, died Friday, Feb. 7. Service pending. Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.
Cothran, Myrna June, 77, school cafeteria manager, died Friday, Feb. 7. Celebration of life noon Thursday, Crossroads Fellowship Church, Bixby. Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Engel, Connie, 65, program analyst, died Friday, Feb. 7. Visitation 10 a.m. Wednesday and celebration of life 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aspen Creek Assembly of God, Broken Arrow. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow.
Jenks
Pumphrey, Bertus Ray, 77, retired law enforcement officer, died Saturday, Feb. 1. Services pending. Schaudt’s Glenpool Funeral Service.
Okmulgee
Carr, Elizabeth Sue, 93, homemaker, died Thursday, Feb. 6. Services pending. Schaudt’s Okmulgee Funeral Service
Owasso
Gross, Keli Brynne, 61, homemaker, died Sunday, Feb. 2. Visitation 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9 and service 11 a.m. Monday, Mowery Funeral Service.
Sand Springs
Schlanger, Lee, 72, salesman, died Sunday, Feb. 2. No services planned. Serenity Funerals and Crematory, Tulsa.
Shawnee, Jerome Jr., 59, laborer, died Saturday, Feb. 8. Services pending. Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel.
