TULSA
Allison, Dr. Ronald L., 85, dentist, died Thursday, Feb. 13. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home and memorial service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Asbury United Methodist Church.
Bethell, Colleen S., 86, retired Tulsa Public Schools English teacher, died Tuesday, Feb. 11. Private family services. Serenity Funerals and Crematory.
Bradford, Benjamin, 70, Bama Foods processor, died Monday, Feb. 10. Services pending. Jack’s Memory Chapel.
Bussell, Elena Mae, 91, registered nurse, died Saturday, Feb. 15. Service pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Button, Mary Lou, 87, homemaker, died Friday, Feb. 7. Service 2 p.m. Monday, March 2, Quantico National Cemetery, Triangle, Virginia. Moore’s Southlawn.
Chappell, Angela Ruth (Wilson), 50, homemaker, died Monday, Feb. 10. Memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, March 7, Johnson Funeral Chapel, Sperry.
Creel, Leola C., 82, office trainer, died Thursday, Feb. 13. Service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Fletcher, Edna L., 88, Zebco assembler, died Saturday, Feb. 15. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Kehn, Donald E., 89, pattern maker, died Monday, Jan. 13. Memorial service 1 p.m. Saturday, Montereau Chapel. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.
Nixon, Gerald G., 87, mechanical engineer and Air Force veteran, died Friday, Feb. 7. Memorial service 2 p.m. Tuesday, First Presbyterian Church. Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Schaefer, Patricia M., 79, homemaker, died Friday, Feb. 14. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday and rosary 7 p.m. Wednesday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Thursday, St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church.
Nolley, George O., 83, oil company owner, died Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. Service 2 p.m. Friday, John Knox Presbyterian Church. Stanleys Funeral and Cremation Service.
Schramm, Frances, 77, Wrigley merchandiser, died Friday, Feb. 14. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Seifried, Melissa, 84, retired clerk and Shell Oil Co. worker, died Friday, Feb. 14. Services pending. Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel.
Stokes, William C., 81. Oklahoma Disaster Restoration owner and Army veteran, died Saturday, Feb. 15. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
Stripling, Marilyn Ann, 87, city of Tulsa clerk, died Thursday, Feb. 13. Services pending. Jack’s.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bixby
Scaggs, Billy Ray, 93, retired Delta Airlines captain and Army veteran, died Friday, Feb. 14. Services pending. Leonard & Marker.
Wilson, Woodroe, 78, retired truck driver and Army veteran, died Wednesday, Feb. 12. Wake 7 p.m. Sunday and service 2 p.m. Monday, Concharty United Methodist Church, Okmulgee. Leonard & Marker.
Broken Arrow
Clark, Dottie, 85, Weight Watchers vice president, died Monday, Feb. 10. Visitation 2-8 p.m. Sunday and service 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17, Hayhurst Funeral Home.
Ellis, Rick, 74, real estate appraiser, died Saturday, Feb. 15. Services pending. Hayhurst Funeral Home.
Geren, Mary, 94, homemaker, died Saturday, Feb. 15. Visitation 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday and service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home.
Hanifin, James “Jim” Sr., 89, veteran, died Friday, Feb. 14. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Tuesday and service 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Floral Haven Funeral Home.
Jones, D. Jean, 71, office manager, died Saturday, Feb. 15. Memorial service 2 p.m. Friday, Hayhurst Funeral Home.
Schluneger, Steven, 88, died Wednesday, Feb. 12. Visitation 5-7 p.m Tuesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home and graveside service, 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, Memorial Park Cemetery, Tulsa.
Siegmeier, Friedrich, 85, Telex accountant and Marine Corps veteran, died Friday, Feb. 7. Graveside service Monday, Feb. 24, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson. Hayhurst.
Veach, Virgil “Frank,” 93, American Airlines maintenance worker and Navy veteran, died Thursday, Feb. 13. Service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Memorial Park Cemetery, Tulsa. Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa.
Las Vegas, Nev.
Coxsey, Robert “Bob” Karl, 82, formerly of Tulsa, retired radio and television personality and Air Force veteran, died Sunday, Jan. 19. Affordable Cremation and Burial Service, Las Vegas, Nev.
Nowata
Scott, Howard, 87, businessman and National Guard veteran, died Thursday, Feb. 13. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, Benjamin Funeral Home, and service 2 p.m. Friday, Living Word Church.
Sand Springs
Foutch, Shirley Merl (Alberty), 86, homemaker, died Friday, Feb. 14. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service and service 1 p.m. Wednesday, Olivet Baptist Church, Tulsa.
Sapulpa
Weeks, Thomas, 74, rancher and veteran, died Wednesday, Feb. 12. Memorial service 10 a.m. Thursday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Tahlequah
Tiger, Leona, 73, Cherokee Nation social worker, died Thursday, Feb. 13. Visitation noon-6 p.m. Sunday and service 1 p.m. Monday, Heath-Griffith Funeral Home Funeral Service. Burial noon Wednesday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson.
