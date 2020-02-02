TULSA
Baker, Sandra Delight (Marlow), 85, retired security guard, died Wednesday, Jan. 29. Memorial service 4 p.m. Tuesday, Hope Fellowship Church. Johnson Funeral Home, Sperry.
Bentz, James, 90, Boy Scouts of America executive and Army veteran, died Tuesday, Jan. 28. Memorial service 10 a.m. Friday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Eaton, Joseph, 79, civil engineer, died Friday, Jan. 31. Service 1 p.m. Thursday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.
Ellis, John David, 60, entrepreneur, died Sunday, Jan. 19 Celebration of life 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, McNellie’s Pub, 409 E. First St., Reynolds-AdamsCrest Funeral Home.
Gardner, Valadean E., 91, home missionary for Southern Baptist Convention, died Tuesday, Jan. 28. Services pending. Jack’s Memory Chapel.
Kiely, Jean, 92, homemaker, died Friday, Jan. 31. Rosary 7 p.m. Monday and funeral Mass 11 a.m. Tuesday, St. Pius X Catholic Church. Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel.
Layman, Gregg L. Jr., 94, metalsmith for Moran Furnace & Sheet Metal, died Monday, Jan. 27. Memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, First Presbyterian Church. Moore’s Rosewood Chapel.
Marecek, Robert Lee, 97, retired screen printer and Army veteran, died Thursday, Jan. 30. Private family services. Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home.
Patrick, Mary Ann Dannette, 69, died Monday, Jan. 27. Visitation 3-5 p.m. Sunday and service 3 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Reather, Ruth E., 90, piano instructor, died Thursday, Jan. 30. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home. Memorial service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Kirk of the Hills.
Schultz, Mary Ruth, 86, retired real estate broker, died Thursday, Jan. 30. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Saturday, Church of the Resurrection. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.
Whitenack, Keith, 24, sporting goods salesman, died Monday, Jan. 27. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.
Wiggs, Felice Louise, 73, collection representative for Enterprise Rent-A-Car, died Saturday, Jan. 25. No services planned. Schaudt’s Glenpool Funeral Service.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bristow
Fogle, Ray Alan, 86, retired car dealership owner and Army veteran, died Wednesday, Jan. 29. Service 2 p.m. Monday, Oak Street Church. Hutchin-Maples Matherly Funeral Home.
Broken Arrow
Clark, Ursula, 96, purchasing clerk, died Friday, Jan. 31. Graveside service 11 a.m. Thursday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens.
Henderson, Paul, 92, business owner and Navy veteran, died Friday, Jan. 31. No services planned. Floral Haven.
Kazmierczak, Jean, 77, homemaker, died Wednesday, Jan. 29. Private family services. Hayhurst Funeral Home.
Kinnamon, Harriette, 88, homemaker, died Friday, Jan. 31. Service 1 p.m. Wednesday, Memorial Baptist Church, Tulsa. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.
Nordyke, Ginger, 82, bank clerk, died Sunday, Jan. 26. Service 11 a.m. Saturday, Evergreen Baptist Church, Bixby. Broken Arrow Funeral and Cremation.
Phipps, Tony, 63, production manager at Baker Oil, died Monday, Jan. 27. Memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, Hayhurst Funeral Home.
Collinsville
Beck, Donald L. “Don,” 84, Beck’s Appliance owner and Army veteran, died Thursday, Jan. 30. Visitation 2-5 p.m. Sunday and service 1 p.m. Monday, Mowery Funeral Service, Owasso.
Jennings
Randall, Terrie, 44, volunteer, died Wednesday, Jan. 29. Visitation noon-5 p.m. Monday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home, Cleveland, Okla.
Okmulgee
Fuller, Opal, 86, former administrative assistant at Oral Roberts University, died Wednesday, Jan. 29. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Monday and service 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Porter
McCollough, Charles “Charlie,” 93, mechanic, died Saturday, Jan. 25. Service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Shipman Funeral Home, Wagoner.
Sperry
Kinney, Karl Kenneth, 96, retired City of Tulsa Water and Sewer Department chief inspector and U.S. Coast Guard Merchant Marine veteran, died Thursday, Jan. 23. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Monday, Johnson Funeral Home and memorial service 3 p.m. Tuesday, Skiatook Church of Christ.
Springdale, Ark.
Fixmer, Sara L., 80, formerly of Tulsa, died Thursday, Jan. 30. Memorial service 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, First United Methodist Church. Interment 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14, Tulsa Memorial Park. Nelson-Berna Funeral Home, Fayetteville, Ark.
