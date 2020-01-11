TULSA
Bensinger, Shirley “Sandy,” 91, minister, died Thursday, Jan. 9. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service, and service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Flame International Outreach Ministries.
Bevard, Grace “Lavahn,” 81, died Thursday, Jan. 9. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Monday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Lynn Lane Baptist Church.
Bruner, Arthur III, 54, died Friday, Jan. 10. Visitation 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Hudson-Phillips Funeral Home, Holdenville; wake 7 p.m. Monday and service 2 p.m. Tuesday, both at Many Springs Baptist Church, Holdenville.
Conrad, Patty Jean (Garrison), 65, retired Rainbo baker, died Friday, Jan. 10. Memorial service Friday, January 17, Mark Griffith Westwood Funeral Home Chapel.
Dassler, Henry, 80, retired from the Navy, died Thursday, Jan. 9. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Tuesday and service 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Elrod, Jesse Lee Jr., 83, veteran, died Sunday, Dec 29. Graveside service 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Fort Scott National Cemetery, Fort Scott, Kan. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Giroux, Stephen Wayne, 64, carpenter and Army veteran, died Thursday, Jan. 9. Visitation noon-8 p.m. Tuesday and memorial service 2 p.m. Wednesday, both at Mark Griffith Westwood Funeral Home.
Johnson, Douglas, 69, insurance agent and Marine Corps veteran, died Monday, Jan. 6. Services pending. Cremation Society.
Keathley, Randy, 67, carpenter and Marine Corps veteran, died Saturday, Dec. 14. Memorial service 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jack C. Montgomery Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Muskogee. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow.
McAfee, Donna, 91, homemaker, died Thursday, Jan. 9. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Sunday and service 10 a.m. Monday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Selman, William B., 74, attorney and Marine Corps veteran, died Wednesday, Jan. 8. Memorial service 10 a.m. Monday, Church of St. Mary. Bixby Funeral Service, Bixby.
Sims, Jeannell, 60, veteran, died Wednesday, Jan. 1. Memorial service 3 p.m. Monday, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow.
St. Clair, Nancy L., 87, retired banking industry accounting worker, died Sunday, Jan 5. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Friday, Moore’s Eastlawn Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Saturday, Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel.
Thompson, Edwina F., 56, legal secretary, died Saturday, Dec. 28. Celebration of life 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, RiverCrest Chapel, Bixby. Bixby Funeral Service, Bixby.
Tilly, Virgil S. III, 61, retired insurance agent, died Monday, Dec. 9. Memorial service 2 p.m. Monday, Trinity Episcopal Church. Ninde Brookside.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bixby
Lewis, Charles, 90, computer analyst, died Wednesday, Jan. 8. No services planned. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Safreed, June, 92, retail clerk, died Tuesday, Jan. 7. Memorial service 2 p.m. Friday, Moore’s Rosewood Funeral Home Chapel, Tulsa. Moore’s Southlawn.
Broken Arrow
Coleman, James, 73, minister and Air Force veteran, died Thursday, Jan. 9. No services planned. Hayhurst.
Lowe, Leon, 80, construction project superintendent, died Friday, Jan. 10. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday and memorial service 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.
Van Norman, Lester, 79, information technology operations manager and Army veteran, died Wednesday, Jan. 8. Memorial service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel.
Welker, Linda (Gaddy), 70, Linda Gaddy Bookkeeping owner, died Sunday, Jan. 5. Service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Garrett Funeral Home Chapel.
Claremore
Smith, Preston, 86, ammonia plant X-ray machine inspector and Army veteran, died Wednesday, Dec. 18. Services pending. Schaudt’s, Tulsa.
Cleveland, Okla.
Long, Bill L., 86, retired IGA grocery store owner, died Saturday, Jan. 11. Services pending. Chapman-Black.
Glenpool
Steinberg, Richard, 80, machinist and Army veteran, died Friday, Jan. 10. No services planned. Schaudt’s.
Jenks
Vallone, Salvatore “Sam,” 100, former grocery store dairy manager and Army veteran, died Wednesday, Jan. 8. Service 11 a.m. Monday, Woodlake Assembly of God, Bixby. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow.
Owasso
Hearn, Leland Wayne, 94, civil service trucking operator and Army veteran, died Monday, Jan. 6. Service 3 p.m. Sunday, Greenwood Church of Christ, Greenwood, Ark., and graveside service noon Tuesday, Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery, North Little Rock, Ark. Schaudt’s, Tulsa.
Tahlequah
DeShong, Charles Thomas, 84, English professor and Navy veteran, died Monday, Jan. 6. Memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, Northeastern State University Jazz Lab. Cremation Society, Tulsa.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.