TULSA
Adler, Lee E., 94, investment banker and Navy veteran, died Tuesday, Dec. 31. Memorial service 2 p.m. Friday, Montereau Chapel. Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.
Barnes, Alma Nellie, 89, bank president, died Friday, Dec. 20. Celebration of life 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Burklin, Joseph “Mike,” 68, Army veteran, died Thursday, Jan. 2. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Monday and service 10 a.m. Tuesday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Carmina, Phillips, 79, homemaker, died Jan. 2. Services pending. Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Chesnut, Leslie Nalene, 75, teacher, died Tuesday, Nov. 26. Memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, Hope Unitarian Church. Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.
Dalvine, Harry Orth, 91, retired baker and Marine veteran, died Thursday, Dec. 12. Service 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 13, Faith United Methodist Church. Moore’s Rosewood Chapel.
Fountain, Patricia, 95, homemaker, died Friday, Jan 3. Services pending. Schaudt’s Glenpool Funeral Service.
Fox, Kemp, 92, retired Amoco Oil Co. accountant and Navy veteran, died Friday, Jan. 3. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Moore Southlawn Funeral Home and service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Southern Hills Baptist Church.
Henderson, Robert Dean, 61, died Saturday, Dec. 28. Memorial service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Hoagland, Helen Josephine, 92, homemaker, died Friday, Dec. 20. Service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.
Hoff, Kerry Lee, 69, construction manager, died Tuesday, Dec. 24. Service 2 p.m. Friday, Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel. Stanleys Funeral & Cremation Service.
Nolley, George O., 83, Minerva Oil Company owner, died Tuesday, Dec. 31. Services pending. Stanleys Funeral & Cremation Service.
Rogers, Loretta L., 90, real estate agent, died Thursday, Jan. 2. Services pending. Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.
Shields, Bobbie Jean, 85, secretary, died Friday, Jan. 3. Visitation 3-7 p.m. Tuesday and service 3 p.m. Wednesday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Taylor, Linda S., 70, real estate agent and Navy veteran, died Wednesday, Jan. 1. Service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, First Baptist Church Owasso Calvary campus, Tulsa. Stanleys Funeral & Cremation Service.
Tilly, Virgil S. III, 61, retired insurance agent, died Monday, Dec. 9. Memorial service 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, Trinity Episcopal Church. Ninde Funeral & Cremation Service.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Gosney, Harley, 80, Shell Oil operations manager, died Friday, Jan. 3. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home and service 1 p.m. Thursday, First Baptist Church.
Hotson, Glenda, 78, homemaker, died Friday, Jan. 3. Service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home.
Jones, Ernest, 76, route man, died Wednesday, Jan. 1. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Thursday and service 12:30 p.m. Friday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home.
Lakey, Larry Ray, 74, retired oil and gas pipeline inspector, teacher and Army veteran, died Thursday, Jan. 2. Memorial service 1 p.m. Saturday, Serenity Funerals and Crematory, Tulsa.
Pelzel, Garland Ray, 83, Air Force veteran, died Wednesday, Jan. 1. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, Will Rogers United Methodist Church, Tulsa. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage Funeral Home, Tulsa.
Torczynski, Loretta, 92, Saint Francis Hospital office clerk, died Thursday, Jan. 2. Rosary 7 p.m. Sunday and Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Monday, both at St. Anne’s Catholic Church. Garrett Funeral Home.
Sloan, Thelma, 97, Globe office supply manager, died Tuesday, Dec. 31. Services pending. Hayhurst Funeral Home.
Warren, Brock, 24, communications sales consultant, died Monday, Dec. 30. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Hayhurst Funeral Home and celebration of life 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, Battlecreek Church.
Catoosa
Metcalf, Aubrey James Sr., 89, bricklayer and business agent for Bricklayers Union Local 9 and Air Force veteran, died Friday, Jan. 3. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa, and service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel, Tulsa.
Claremore
Yard, Wilda E. “Willie,” 77, homemaker, died Wednesday, Jan. 1. Visitation 2-5 p.m. Sunday and service 10 a.m. Monday, both at Mowery Funeral Service Chapel, Owasso.
Cleveland
Cobb, Lawrence “Larry, 94, church custodian, died Tuesday, Dec. 24. Visitation 3-5 p.m. Sunday and service 10 a.m. Monday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Glenpool
Woodruff, Dale, 76, police officer and Army veteran, died Sunday, Dec. 29. Graveside service 1 p.m. Monday, Locust Grove Cemetery. Schaudt’s Glenpool Funeral Service.
Mounds
Jenkins, Patty, 74, homemaker, died Tuesday, Dec. 31. Graveside service 2 p.m. Monday, Beggs Cemetery. Schaudt’s Glenpool Funeral Service.
Okmulgee
Fuller, Archie L., 93, oil and gas gauger and Army veteran, died Friday, Jan. 3. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Monday, Schaudt’s Okmulgee Funeral Service and service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Okmulgee First Assembly of God. Interment, Okmulgee Cemetery.
Owasso
Gibbs, Patricia Charlene, 74, homemaker, died Friday, Jan. 3. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Tuesday and service 11 a.m. Wednesday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Sturdivan, Deborah Ann, 49, Tulsa Public Schools employee, died Thursday, Jan. 2. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Monday and service 11 a.m. Tuesday, both at Mowery Funeral Service, Owasso.
Sapulpa
Hard, Gordon, 64, truck driver and Army veteran, died Wednesday, Jan. 1. Memorial service 11 a.m. Monday, Schaudt’s Glenpool Funeral Service.
Skiatook
Pollard, Ronnie, 73, former owner of Ron’s Custom Auto Body, died Wednesday, Jan. 1. Service 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, First Baptist Church West Rogers campus. Garrett Funeral Home.
Fack, Melvina, 94, died Thursday, Jan. 2. Visitation 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday and service 11 a.m. Tuesday, both at Sien-Shelton Funeral Home.
Sperry
Brown, James Luther “Jim,” 66, automotive mechanic, died Wednesday, Jan. 1. Visitation 1-7 p.m. Sunday, Johnson Funeral Home and service 10 a.m. Monday, Osage Oaks Church of God.
Vinita
Parsons, Kelly, 64, automotive delivery driver, died Thursday, Jan. 2. No services planned. Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
