TULSA
Aldrich, Lynda, 75, Amoco Oil administrative assistant, died Sunday, Jan. 19. Private family services. Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.
Barry, David L., 84, retired attorney, died Wednesday, Jan. 22. Rosary 6 p.m. Sunday and Mass of Christian Burial 1 p.m. Monday, St. Clement Catholic Church. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.
Boothe, Otto K., 92, retired oil and gas industry electrical engineer and Navy veteran, died Thursday, Jan. 23. Memorial service 2 p.m., Wednesday, Boston Avenue United Methodist Church. Moore’s Eastlawn.
Brumble, Eugene, 90, Brumble Homes owner, died Wednesday, Jan. 15. Celebration of life 1:45 p.m. Sunday, Sunday Sessions Church. Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Clark, Dona Beth, 68, medical industry clerk and Army veteran, died Sunday, Jan. 19. Celebration of life 10 a.m. Friday, Evergreen Baptist Church. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Culver, Clyda Lynn, 65, district attorney’s office assistant, died Tuesday, Jan. 21. Visitation 1-6 p.m. Sunday, Heath-Griffith Funeral Home. Graveside service 2 p.m. Monday. Floral Haven Cemetery, Broken Arrow.
Du, Tan Cam, 95, tailor, died Thursday, Jan. 23. Services 1-8 p.m. Monday; 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday; 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.
Evans-Richardson, Billy, 92, retired Scodenco dental lab salesman, died Tuesday, Jan. 21. Service 10 a.m. Thursday, Memorial Baptist Church. Ninde Brookside Funeral Home.
Hunter, Maxine, 87, licensed practical nurse and Saint Francis Hospital volunteer, died Tuesday, Jan. 21. Service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, Memorial Park Cemetery. Moore’s Southlawn.
Irby, Judith Ann, 74, retired teacher, died Friday, Jan. 24. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood.
Johnson, Lucille, 98, Lucille’s Dermacare owner, died Thursday, Jan. 23. Visitation 1-8 p.m. Monday, Stanleys Funeral Home. Celebration of life noon-2 p.m. Tuesday, Stanleys. Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home.
Kerns, Mary “Roberta,” 79, Domestic Violence Intervention Services manager, died Wednesday, Jan. 22. Celebration of life 3 p.m. Friday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Littrell, John-Jon Wesley, 50, The M.e.t. site attendant, died Thursday, Jan. 23. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Moser, Doris, 90, homemaker, died Wednesday, Jan. 22. Memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, Southminster Presbyterian Church. Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Shannon, Clifford A. Jr., 73, Crane Carrier parts manager, died Friday, Jan. 24. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Van De Wiele, Ann Marie, 76, retired Tulsa Public Schools math teacher, died Friday, Jan. 24. Services pending. Serenity Funerals and Crematory.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Chapman, Shirley Mae, 89, homemaker, died Friday, Jan. 24. Private family services. Floral Haven Funeral Home.
Cardwell, Brandon Lee, 28, died Thursday, Jan. 23. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.
Martin, Buster “Toni” Lee, 85, Veterans Administration worker and Army veteran, died Sunday, Jan. 19. Celebration of life 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Floral Haven.
Cleveland, Okla.
Ward, Kash Clinton, died Friday, Jan. 17. Service 6 p.m. Wednesday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home Chapel.
Coweta
Burchett, Thelma Louise, 67, retired daycare owner, died Friday, Jan. 24. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday, Brown Family Funeral Home. Service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Coweta Assembly of God.
Edmond
Blocker, Andrea Sharlane, 50, Tinker Air Force Base financial analyst, died Thursday, Jan. 23. Celebration of life 3 p.m. Saturday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Haskell
Hollis, Sylvester Lee Sr., 81, retired DHS security supervisor, died Tuesday, Jan. 21, Services pending. Jack’s Memory Chapel, Tulsa.
Hominy
Daniels, Lita, 88, died Friday, Jan. 24. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday and service 3 p.m. Tuesday, Powell Funeral Home. Graveside service 5 p.m. Tuesday, Euchee Valley Memorial Park Cemetery, Cushing.
Jenks
Munn, Tommy, 79, painter, died Friday, Jan 24. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Wednesday and service 10 a.m. Thursday, Schaudt’s Glenpool Funeral Service.
Owasso
Tanner, Orval “Bus,” 90, Oklahoma Fixture Company carpenter and Air Force veteran, died Thursday, Jan. 23. Visitation 2-5 p.m. Sunday and service 11 a.m. Monday, Mowery Funeral Service.
Pawhuska
Parker, David L., 84, pipeliner and Army veteran, died Monday, Jan. 20. Celebration of life 11 a.m., Saturday, Pawhuska Elks Lodge #2542. Kendrick McCartney Johnson Funeral Home.
Sand Springs
Jarnagin, Benjamin H. “Bennie,” 77, Rainbow Bread salesman and Air Force veteran, died Thursday, Jan. 23. Memorial service 1 p.m. Wednesday, Pretty Water Free Will Baptist Church. Mark Griffith Memorial Funeral Home-Westwood, Tulsa.
Sapulpa
Sparks, Daniel, 65, machinist, died Thursday, Jan 23. Services pending. Schaudt’s Glenpool.
Skiatook
Casebier, Ronald Herbert, 72, retired air traffic controller and Marines Corps veteran, died Friday, Jan. 24. Visitation 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday and service 2 p.m. Monday, Johnson Funeral Home Chapel, Sperry.
