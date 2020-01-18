TULSA
Atkinson, Judith “Judy,” 80, Boeing Aeronautics secretary, died Friday, Jan. 17. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Cook, David Byron, 82, professor and Army veteran, died Thursday, Jan 12. Memorial service 2 p.m. Sunday, Lorton Performance Center Gusman Theater, University of Tulsa. Schaudt’s Glenpool.
Davis, Mary, 64, bus driver and Air Force veteran, died Monday, Jan. 13. Memorial service 3 p.m. Thursday, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow.
Fine, James “Jim,” 88, electrical engineer and veteran, died Thursday, Jan. 16. Visitation 2-8 p.m. Sunday, and service 12:30 p.m. Monday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Hale, Norma Jean, 86, retired American Airlines executive secretary, died Friday, Jan. 17. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Harlan, Sharon, 68, Warehouse Market office manager, died Sunday, Jan. 12. Service 10 a.m. Wednesday, First United Methodist Church. Moore’s Southlawn.
Hazley, Antoinette H., 71, Tulsa Public Schools teacher and counselor, died Thursday, Jan. 16. Services pending. Jack’s Memory Chapel.
Marston, Helen Marie, 92, Southwest United retired office manager, died Wednesday, Jan. 15. Memorial Mass 10 a.m. Friday, Christ the King Catholic Church. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.
Parnell, Betty June, 80, homemaker, died Tuesday, Jan. 14. Services pending. Moore’s Eastlawn.
Place, Julia Elizabeth, 94, homemaker, died Saturday, Jan. 18. Service 10 a.m. Thursday, St. Luke’s Episcopal Church. Moore’s Eastlawn.
Roblyer, Clayton R. “Clay,” 80, William Brothers Oil & Gas director, died Saturday, Jan. 18. Services pending. Stanleys.
Shoemaker, Charles L. Sr., 74, Lockheed Martin aircraft builder, died Wednesday, Jan. 15. No services planned. Moore’s Memory Chapel.
Wood, James W., 88, Flight Safety International systems engineer and Army veteran, died Friday, Jan. 17. Private family services. Moore’s Southlawn.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bixby
McAllister, Charles D., 79, Air Force veteran, died Wednesday, Jan. 15. Services pending. Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.
Bristow
Gollihare, Melanie Kay, 55, blood bank specialist and Cancer Treatment Centers of America employee, died Friday, Jan. 17. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Blue Bell Free Will Baptist Church, Sapulpa, and service 10 a.m. Wednesday, First Baptist Church of Kellyville. Burial 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, McGee Cemetery, Stratford. Smith, Sapulpa.
Broken Arrow
Jones, Barbara Anne, 87, retired inside sales representative, died Friday, Jan. 17. Service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service Chapel.
Nichols, David, 69, lawyer, died Friday, Jan. 17. Services pending. Hayhurst.
Scott, Penny, 56, retired bookkeeper, died Saturday, Jan. 18. Services pending. Garrett.
Slankard, Sarah, 92, accounting clerk, died Friday, Jan. 17. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Monday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Arrow Heights Baptist Church.
Cleveland, Okla.
Barnett, Axel, 22 months, died Wednesday, Jan. 15. Service 2 p.m. Thursday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home.
Jenks
Patterson, Wade, 54, automotive consultant, died Monday, Jan. 13. Celebration of life 5 p.m. Friday, South Tulsa Baptist Church. Bixby Funeral Service, Bixby.
Mounds
Edmoundson, Gloria Lou, 69, homemaker, died Wednesday, Jan. 15. Service 1 p.m. Tuesday, New Covenant Bible Church, Tulsa. Butler-Stumpff & Dyer, Tulsa.
Prue
Weaver, Susie, 56, Safety Training Systems employee, died Tuesday, Jan. 14. Services pending. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.
Weaver, Wesley, 62, retired Jenks firefighter, died Tuesday, Jan. 14. Services pending. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.
Sand Springs
Newbrough, Stephen “Steve,” 60, American Airlines employee, died Tuesday, Jan. 14. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and graveside service 11 a.m. Monday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens, Broken Arrow.
Post, Jeffrey “The Wilson,” 50, Broken Arrow Electric Supply sales professional and National Guard veteran, died Thursday, Jan. 16. Memorial service, 11 a.m. Wednesday, First Christian Church, Cushing. Mobley-Groesbeck.
Skiatook
Morton, Bluford, 85, ironworker, died Thursday, Jan. 16. Visitation 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Peters-Stumpff Funeral Home, and graveside service 2 p.m. Monday, Green Acres Cemetery.
