TULSA
Catlin, Joan, 61, insurance industry account manager, died Friday, July 3. Services pending. Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.
Creech, Orel Eugene, 91, installer for AT&T and Air Force veteran, died Thursday, June 25. Graveside service 10 a.m. Friday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens, Broken Arrow. Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Matheson, Carole L., 82, CPA, died Wednesday, July 1. Graveside service 10 a.m. Monday, July 6, Memorial Park Cemetery. Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.
Perkins, Sherry, 70, W. R. Grace & Co. legal secretary, died Friday, July 3. Services pending. Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.
Phillips, Barbara Neil, 72, retired accountant, died Thursday, July 2. Services pending. Jack’s Memory.
Phillips, Robbie D., 58, truck driver and Army veteran, died Wednesday, July 1. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Rankin, Andrew Thomas, 26, pipe fitter, died Monday, June 29. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home. Service 11 a.m. Monday, July 6, South Tulsa Baptist Church.
Thatcher, Benjamin Michael, 89, fabricator for McDonald-Douglas and Army veteran, died Thursday, July 2. Services pending. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage Funeral Home.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Coffee, Rebecca “Becky,” 72, retired English teacher, died Monday, June 27. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday, July 6 and service 2 p.m. Tuesday, RiverCrest Chapel. Bixby Funeral Service.
Marsh, Phyllis, 95, TCC secretary, died Tuesday, June 30. Graveside service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Rose Hill Cemetery, Tulsa. Rose Hill Funeral Home, Tulsa.
McKinzie, Larry Sr., 85, Nabisco route salesman and Army veteran, died Thursday, July 2. Visitation 2-8 p.m. Sunday, Hayhurst Funeral Home and graveside service 10 a.m. Monday, Floral Haven Cemetery.
Mitchell, Cecil, 89, independent oil producer, died Friday, July 3. Visitation 5:30-7 p.m. Monday, Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service. Graveside service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Haskell Cemetery.
Catoosa
Thompson, Johnny “Bud,” 87, retired McDonnell Douglas worker and Korean War Army veteran, died Wednesday, July 1. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday, Rice Funeral Service of Catoosa and graveside service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Timber Ridge Cemetery.
Coweta
Stenberg, Jean, 97, retired teacher, died Sunday, April 12. Celebration of life 10 a.m. Saturday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Enid
Montague, Dan, 67, died Thursday, July 2. Services pending. Brown-Cummings Funeral Home.
Owasso
Tatum, Darrell L., 80, Yale Uniform sales representative, died Tuesday, June 30. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Monday and service 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 7, Mowery Funeral Service.
