TULSA
Boulanger, Carolyn, 75, nurse, died Thursday, July 18. Services pending. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow.
Butler, Montfrey, 60, transport aide at Jack C. Montgomery Veterans Affairs Medical Center, died Friday, July 19. Services pending. Moore’s Eastlawn.
Cook, Clyde, 75, airport electronics technician and Air Force veteran, died Sunday, July 14. Private family services. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage.
Eldred, Charles Richard, 81, chemical engineer, died Monday, July 8. Celebration of life 1 p.m. Saturday, The Bridge Church, Bixby. Schaudt’s Funeral Service.
Goff, William “Bill,” 89, lawyer and judge, died Monday, July 8. Memorial service 11 a.m. Tuesday, First Presbyterian Church. Moore's Southlawn.
Gramolini, Vicki J., 63, retired registered nurse, died Tuesday, July 16. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
Horrocks, Mary Jean, 81, retired kitchen manager at Adam’s Mark Hotel, died Friday, July 19. Private family services. Ninde Brookside.
Lugeanbeal, Ralph, 83, aerospace public relations worker, died Saturday, April 20. Services pending. Schaudt’s, Glenpool.
Luna, Hector, 67, maintenance engineer for 12&12, died Thursday, July 18. Visitation 1-8 p.m. Monday and service 2 p.m. Tuesday, both at Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home.
Mathis, Ramona Dalphine, 58, died Thursday, July 11. Memorial service 10 a.m. Saturday, Floral Haven.
McGowan, Betty L., 85, died Monday, July 15. Services pending. Cremation Society of Oklahoma.
Menton, Richard, 66, banking consultant, died Wednesday, June 26. Memorial service 10 a.m. Saturday, Stanley's Memorial Chapel. Cremation Society of Oklahoma.
Smith, Mildred Earp, 93, Realtor, died Friday, July 19. Services pending. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Wynn, Jack, 93, electrician and Army Air Corps veteran, died Thursday, July 18. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home. Memorial service 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Boston Avenue United Methodist Church.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bartlesville
Rash, Bill D., 86, real estate appraiser, died, Tuesday, July 16. No services planned. Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Jones, Jerry Dale, 79, accounting manager and Army veteran, died Saturday, July 20. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Tuesday and services 1 p.m. Wednesday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Broken Arrow
Bookout, Charles, 75, pipeline inspector and Marine Corps veteran, died Friday, July 19. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa
Coble, Linda G., 73, retired Blue Cross Blue Shield worker, died Monday, July 15. Private family services. Moore's Southlawn, Tulsa.
Hardgrave, Henry, 79, American Airlines aircraft mechanic and Navy veteran, died Tuesday, July 16. Private family services. Hayhurst Funeral Home.
Claremore
Robinson, Louis, 76, retired military officer and engineer, died Thursday, July 18. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday, Rice Funeral Service. Graveside service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oakhaven Memorial Gardens.
Dewey
Turowski, Donald T., 86, maintenance worker at Jane Phillips Hospital and Army veteran, died Friday, July 5. Graveside service 10 a.m. Tuesday. Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson. Moore Funeral Home, Tulsa.
Brandenburg, Andrew L., 83, Army veteran, died Tuesday, July 9. Service 9 a.m. Wednesday, Holy Family Catholic Church. Interment, Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin, Okla. Becker-Rabon Funeral Home, Lawton.
Hominy
Edwards, Johnathan “J.C.,” 19, Southwestern Wire worker, died Thursday, July 17. Service 10 a.m. Monday, Hominy Church of the Nazarene. Chapman-Black Funeral Home, Cleveland, Okla.
Jenks
Ketrick, Elizabeth Ann, 68, retired Jenks Public Schools art teacher, died Thursday, July 18. Services pending. Serenity Funerals and Crematory, Tulsa.
Nowata
Bohnsack, Daniel Craig, 74, business owner and Army veteran, died Tuesday, July 16. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Tuesday and service 10 a.m. Wednesday, both at Mowery Funeral Service, Owasso.
Owasso
Moberly, Joseph A. “Joe,” 55, American Airlines mechanic and Air Force veteran, died Tuesday, July 16. Service 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 23, Mowery Funeral Service.
Reed, George E., 67, gas compression engineer, died Thursday, July 18. Rosary 7:30 p.m. Thursday and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Friday, both at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Tulsa. Fitzgerald Ivy, Tulsa.
