TULSA
Farley, Raymond Von, 59, FedEx pilot and Air Force veteran, died Wednesday, July 10. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Monday, Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage Funeral Service and graveside service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Memorial Park Cemetery.
Johnson, Kelvin Andra Sr., 54, Sunoco worker and Mayo Hotel cook, died Tuesday, July 9. Services pending. Jack’s Memory Chapel.
Laylin, David, 71, retired industrial worker and Army veteran, died Thursday, July 11. Visitation 9 a.m. Wednesday and service 10 a.m. Wednesday, both at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Claremore. Moore’s Eastlawn Funeral Home.
Melson, Doyle Dane, 71, auto mechanic and Army veteran, died December 27, 2018. Memorial service 3 p.m. Friday, Floral Haven Funeral Home.
Phillips, Geraldine “Jerry,” 85, homemaker, died Wednesday, July 10. Visitation 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday and service 10 a.m. Tuesday, both at Rose Hill Funeral Home.
Preston, Vivian Ileen, 106, died Wednesday, July 10. Service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Floral Haven Funeral Home.
Watkins, Jean, 80, legal secretary, died Sunday, July 7. Memorial service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Schaudt Tulsa Funeral Service.
Yates, Robert Roddis, 53, Pro Piping and Fabrication welder, died Monday, July 8. Celebration of life 7 p.m. Wednesday, Pier 51 Marina, Keystone Lake, Mannford. Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, Sand Springs.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Kadel, Sharon Kay, 80, greeting card merchandiser, died Tuesday, July 9. Memorial service 11 a.m. Friday. Memorial Drive United Methodist Church, Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage, Tulsa.
Knox, Elouise, 83, bank teller, died Tuesday, July 9. Visitation 2-8 p.m. Sunday, Hayhurst Funeral Home. Service 10 a.m. Monday, Century Cathedral Church, Tulsa.
Judy, Richard, 82, retired elementary school math teacher and Army veteran, died Saturday, July 13. Visitation 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday, Moore’s Eastlawn Funeral Home. Graveside service 10 a.m. Thursday, Floral Haven Cemetery, Broken Arrow.
Rowland, Zetta, 83, homemaker, died Thursday, July 11. Memorial service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Florence Street Baptist Church. Hayhurst Funeral Home.
Strickland, Kenneth Ray, 87, retired truck driver and Navy veteran, died Thursday, July 11. Services pending. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage, Tulsa.
Woods, Oliver, 87, oil and gas maintenance technician, died Thursday, July 11. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday and service 1 p.m. Tuesday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.
Coweta
Ramsey, Helen, 85, business owner, died Wednesday, July 10. Service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Barnes Friederich Funeral Home, Midwest City. Burial Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery.
Kiefer
Gillispie, Verda Fae, 92, retail manager, died Monday, July 8. Service 2 p.m. Thursday, Newspring Family Church, Jenks. Floral Haven Funeral Home.
Mounds
McPeters, John, 45, mechanic, died Tuesday, July 9. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Monday and service 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 16, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home.
Owasso
Craig, Terry Lee, 76, construction company owner, died Wednesday, July 10. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Monday and service 10 a.m. Tuesday, both at Mowery Funeral Service.
Sand Springs
Kifer, Pauline, 95, homemaker, died Friday, July 12. Service 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Legacy Chapel. Dillon Funeral Service.
Terlton
Congdon, Virginia Lee, 89, retired Central Technology Center worker, died Thursday, July 11. Visitation 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday, Mannford Funeral Home. Service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Lakeview Christian Church, Mannford.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.