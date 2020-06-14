TULSA
Barton, Leroy Eugene, 48, construction siding contractor, died Saturday, June 6. Private family service. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.
Bellows, Virginia Haughton, 75, retired Tulsa Community College professor, died Wednesday, June 10. Visitation 10 a.m.-8 a.m. Monday, Ninde-Brookside Funeral Home. Services pending.
Benson, Belinda, 58, nurse, died Wednesday, June 3. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood Chapel.
Bighorse, Anthony “Tony,” 82, City of Tulsa heavy equipment operator and Army National Guard veteran, died Saturday, June 13. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Calvert, LaVern Rex, 96, Sunoco Refinery senior technician and Marine Corps veteran, died Thursday, June 11. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Tuesday and service 2 p.m. Wednesday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.
Cobb, James Albert “Jim,” 85, retired Boeing mechanic and inspector and Air Force veteran, died Saturday, May 23. Private family servide. Mowery Funeral Service, Owasso.
Dixon, Mary Jo Louise, 71, oil and gas land person, died Thursday, June 11. Rosary 7 p.m. Wednesday and Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Thursday, June 18, Holy Family Cathedral. Stanleys Funeral & Cremation Service.
Feigel, James P. “Jim,” 80, James P. Feigel Accounting Firm owner, died Friday, June 12. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Freeman, John D. Jr., 83, draftsman and veteran, died Friday, June 5. Live stream service 11 a.m. Friday, Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service Facebook page.
Garren, Adele M., 99, product buyer, died Thursday, June 11. Private family service. Moore’s Rosewood.
Geltz, Lettie Lee, 83, hearing aid salesperson, died Thursday, June 11. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Monday and service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.
Houser, Jack, 90, Army veteran, died Thursday, May 28. Service 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson. Cremation Society of Oklahoma.
Johnson, James, 95, Army veteran, died Monday, June 8. Service noon Tuesday, Woodlawn Cemetery, Claremore. Cremation Society of Oklahoma.
Magrini, Katherine Inez, 77, Gardner Springs president, died Wednesday, June 3. Memorial service 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 16. Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel.
Oliver, David Kent “GUB,” 61, retired certified automotive parts manager, died Thursday, June 11. Private family service. Bixby Funeral Service, Bixby.
Paulk, Michael, 71, oil and gas company president and CEO, died Friday, June 12. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Thursday and service 9 a.m. Friday, June 19, Moore Southlawn Chapel.
Pope, Eloise B., 102, secretary and legal transcriptionist, died Saturday, March 28. Memorial service 2 p.m. Wednesday, The Assembly, Broken Arrow. Moore’s Southlawn.
Shaw, Earnest III, 68, Christian minister and Air Force veteran, died Tuesday, June 9. Service 1 p.m. Friday, Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage Funeral Service. Burial North Heights Cemetery, Sapulpa.
Thornburgh, Patrick W., 86, retired U.S. Postal Service worker and Navy veteran, died Thursday, June 11. Services pending. Bixby Funeral Service.
Todd, Betty Lynn (King), 88, interior designer, died Tuesday, May, 26. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, Stanleys Funeral Home Chapel.
Qualls-Grissom, Marya, 57, licensed professional counselor at Laureate Institute for Brain Research, died Friday, May 8. Celebration of life 2 p.m. Saturday, Christ United Methodist Church. Stephens-Key Funeral and Cremation Care, Pryor.
Wheatley, John Marshall, 91, retired engineer, died Friday, June 12. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday and memorial service 10 a.m. Thursday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bartlesville
Ashton, Donald Harry, 86, retired pharmaceutical salesman, died Wednesday, June 10. Private family service. Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.
Bixby
Raymick, Jim E., 87, retired minister of music and Navy veteran, died Friday, June 12. Services pending. Bixby Funeral Service.
Broken Arrow
Chisum, Kay, 76, Department of Housing and Urban Development property specialist, died Thursday, June 11. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Hayhurst Funeral Home. Service 10 a.m. Monday, Woodlake Assembly of God.
Denny, Kristin, 55, Broken Arrow Family Drug office manager and pharmacy technician, died Friday, June 12. Services pending. Hayhurst Funeral Home.
Perry, Bob G., 88, Lorillard Corporation sales representative, died Thursday, June 11. Service 1:30 p.m. Thursday, June 18, Fellowship Christian Church. Hayhurst Funeral Home.
Platt, Jeffrey, 65, movie theater manager, died Tuesday, June 9. Memorial service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Garrett Funeral Home chapel.
Taylor, Carole, 85, homemaker and seamstress, died Wednesday, June 10. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Monday and service 3 p.m. Tuesday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home.
Claremore
Qualey, Leroy Francis, 77, veteran, died Tuesday, June 9. Services pending. Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Cleveland, Okla.
Jimison, David, 74, oil and gas industry instrument mechanic and Navy veteran, died Tuesday, June 9. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, Chapman-Black Funeral Home. Service 2 p.m., Matoaka Baptist Church, Ochelata.
Sisk, Beverly, 89, homemaker, died Tuesday, June 9. Services pending, Chapman-Black Funeral Home.
Owasso
Anderson, Robert D., 64, auto mechanic and Army veteran, died Tuesday, June 9. Visitation noon-7 p.m. Monday and graveside service 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 16, Veterans Field of Honor Phase II, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Ketter, Elon Andrew, 73, retired Reasor’s produce manager and Army veteran, died Thursday, June 11. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Monday, Mowery Funeral Service. Graveside service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Calvary Cemetery.
Storer, Michele L., 52, office clerk, died Thursday, June 11. Services pending. Mowery Funeral Service.
Sand Springs
Purdy, Carl Gene, 79, American Airlines mechanic and Army veteran, died Friday, June 12. Visitation 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday and service 1 p.m. Wednesday, both at Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.