TULSA
Beaty, Vici, 78, retired bartender, died Friday, May 29. No services planned. Moore’s Eastlawn.
Brooks, Delbert, 88, Christ Gospel Church minister, died Friday, June 5. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home, and service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Christ Gospel Church.
Calip, Bryant, 57, Jenks Public Schools educator and coach, died Thursday, June 4. Visitation 1-8 p.m. Thursday Schaudt’s Funeral Service; service 2 p.m. Friday, South Tulsa Baptist Church, and graveside service 1 p.m. Saturday, Hobart Rose Cemetery, Hobart.
Clark, Lee Thomas Jr., 89, Air Force veteran, died Monday, June 1. Visitation noon-4 p.m. Sunday and service 12:30 p.m. Monday, June 8, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Donnelly, Dennis, 52, San Miguel School teacher, died Friday, June 5. Services pending. Fitzgerald Ivy.
Kelley, Janis, 71, medical transcriptionist, died Tuesday, June 2. Visitation 2-6 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, and service 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Lomax, David L., 91, district personnel manager, died Thursday, June 4,. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Tuesday and service 2 p.m. Wednesday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.
Mann, Dolores Jean, 70, retired educator, died Monday, May 25. Services pending.
McArthur, Toni Ann, 75, retired city of Tulsa payroll administrator, died Monday, June 1. No services planned. Ninde Brookside.
Morris, Andy, 72, plumber, died Tuesday, March 17. Memorial service 3 p.m. Wednesday, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow.
Theurer, Mark R., 68, Swim Clean Pool Service owner, died Thursday, June 4. Service 10 a.m. Thursday, June 11, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home Chapel.
Tuttle, Joan H., 98, homemaker. died Thursday, May 28. Memorial service 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 16, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home Chapel.
Word, Thomas N. III, 79, Word Industries president, died Thursday, May 21. Celebration of life pending. Schaudt’s.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bartlesville
Smith, Troy, 92, layout fitup worker, died Thursday, June 4. Visitation 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday and service 11 a.m. Tuesday, both at Davis Family Funeral Home Walker Brown Chapel.
Bixby
Champion, Evelyn J., 87, homemaker, died Thursday, June 4. Private family services. Leonard & Marker.
Broken Arrow
Brown, Tom, 84, owner/operator and Air Force veteran, died Friday, June 5. Private services. Floral Haven.
McBride, Lorice, 81, nutrition consultant, died Wednesday, June 3. No services planned. Floral Haven.
Owen, Mary, 65, bank teller supervisor, died Wednesday, June 3. Viewing 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, Garrett Funeral Home, and service 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 10, Forest Ridge Baptist Church.
Collinsville
Lenaburg, Eleanor Pearl, 86, registered nurse, died Wednesday, May 27. Service was held Friday. Mowery, Owasso.
Kiefer
Coile, Donald, 78, AT&T manager, died Sunday, May 31. Celebration of life pending. Schaudt’s, Glenpool.
Owasso
Sossamon, Gynith Louise, 98, homemaker, died Tuesday, June 2. Graveside service was held Saturday. Mowery.
Sand Springs
Hardesty, John, 93, retired warehouse supervisor. died Thursday, June 4. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Monday, St. Patrick Catholic Church. Mobley-Groesbeck.
Turley
McKenzie, Louise, 87, Ball Janitor Service custodian, died Wednesday, June 3. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Monday and service 10 a.m. Tuesday, both at Mowery Funeral Service, Owasso.
